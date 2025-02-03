Posted in: Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Attack On Titan

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Tickets On Sale Now for Feb 10th Only

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is playing in theatres only on February 10th, with tickets now on sale for this unique theatrical event.

"You've watched the fight for humanity. Now, Experience it. Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK comes to the big screen February 10 for one day only. Celebrate the end of a legacy like never before!" shouts the advertising. That's right, the final movie that cut together the climactic showdown of Attack on Titan is playing only on February 10th, and tickets are now available. If you want to see the epic and insane (and in some instances, kind of gross) final battle that brings the Attack on Titan saga to an end, a definitive ending with no possibility of a sequel or nostalgic reboot years from now, this is your chance! If you have never seen Attack on Titan before, we don't know why you would want to see the end of a big story without knowing anything that happened before; hey, here's your chance!

The Last Word on Attack on Titan

There's a reason Attack on Titan has been the most significant anime series of the 21st Century. it's completely unique in its story, taking the "teenagers who have to fight a war" theme common in way too much manga and anime to new and more radical places. The series' lament about humanity's endless capacity for war based on tribalism and prejudice is a common theme in manga and anime about war and crime since the need for empathy is what every single manga and anime preaches, usually by showing the tragic consequences of evil acts enacted from prejudice and discrimination.

You could say this series is the Game of Thrones of anime since it has an intense and dark storyline where nobody is safe, best-laid plans never go well for anyone – fan favorites can die, and characters you think are on one side can end up in a very different place. Eren Kruger starts out like any Shonen Jump lunkheaded kid: rage-filled and driven to achieve his mission to become powerful to defeat evil, but by the time the final arc rolls along, an adult Eren has become the Big Bad, threatening the survival of the world and his friends now have to be the ones to take him down. Where it gets a bit muddled is how Eren's final threat to destroy all of humanity is really an act of ultimate sacrifice because he expects his friends, in fact, the love of his life, Mikasa, to succeed in stopping him. It's all very angsty and emo, but that's why people love anime. Screaming, agonizing emo is a feature, not a bug, of anime's appeal apart from cool visuals. Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK is the victory lap of the series and emo fantasy epics, after all. You can book tickets for the movie at Fandango. The entire series of Attack on Titan is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!