Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 2 News: BD Wong Directing & More

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens' second season premieres with two new episodes airing Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00 pm on Comedy Central. But that's not the biggest Season 2 news; BD Wong, who plays Nora's dad in the show, will be making his television directorial debut this season. Other directors this season include Andrew McCarthy, Bill Benz, Laura Murphy, Jordan Kim, and Steven Tsuchida.

Similar in tone to FX's Dave (rapper Lil Dicky's pseudo-autobiographical show), Awkwafina is Nora from Queens provides a hilarious perspective and look at the life of Nora Lin (Awkwafina), who's in her late 20s and living at home with her dad (Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) in Queens, NY. She's trying to live up to the legacy of her successful tech-guru cousin (Bowen Yang), while figuring out her own life and place in modern society.

The whole show is a delightful coming of age story for the modern era of "boomerang children" who find themselves in Nora's position, 27 and living at home driving for rideshare, playing video games at night, and trying to find not only a fulfilling job but work/life balance. …Just kidding, work/life balance is a fairy tale and doesn't exist, at least not for Nora or the rest of this generation.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens speaks authentically to a generation, the Asian perspective, family, and is absolutely hilarious on top of everything. It's relatable without being cringy, and if that doesn't sell you on it, and the cast doesn't just watch the trailer (trust me, you'll watch it again).

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao and executive produced by Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto, Teresa Hsiao, Lucia Aniello, Peter Principato, and Itay Reiss of Artists First and Sean Fogel as producer. Justin Rosenblatt and Andrew Lutin serve as executive producers and Tara Power as the executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

