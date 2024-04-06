Posted in: CW, DVD/Blu-ray, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: babylon 5, cw, j. michael straczynski, preview, Warner Bros

Babylon 5 Reboot Pilot Pitch "Out to Buyers About Two Weeks Ago": JMS

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski offered a brief timeline and update on where things stands with the series reboot project.

It was about back near the beginning of February when we last reported on how things were going with Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski's planned "from-the-ground-up" reboot. Unfortunately, it wasn't the happiest of updates as JMS found himself having to push back hard on reports that the project was no longer moving forward. Taking to social media, JMS revealed that WB is contractually obligated to inform him if that was the case and reminded fans that he's always been open & honest with them when it comes to updates. Along with laying out additional points that demonstrated why the reboot is "still in process," JMS called out one of the reporters for their reporting on the franchise's future. JMS continued to keep his promise to keep the updates flowing – this week, JMS spoke with Inverse to support his work managing the literary estate of writer Harlan Ellison and editing the Ellison-focused Greatest Hits. Over the course of the conversation, the topic of the live-action future of Babylon 5 was addressed.

"It's just been a matter of time and obstacles. We were going to go with the CW originally, then Warner got it back. Then, we were going to take it out to the market, but then the Discovery purchase happened, and that put us on ice for a while. Then, okay, that got all cleared up. And then the strike hits. After that, right as they were literally prepared to send it out the door, the rumor about a merger between Warner and Paramount happened. So, finally, it went out to buyers about two weeks ago," JMS offered in terms of the timeline that the project has lived through so far. "We're waiting on word from those who have been sent the pilot script. One has said no, but the rest are all still in process. There's interest from the rest of them. So, we will see where it goes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!