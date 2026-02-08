Posted in: Apple, Current News, NBC, NFL, Peacock, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, Super Bowl LX

Bad Bunny Celebrates Love, Life During Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

It was a celebration of love, life, and unity during the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, with Bad Bunny joined by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Article Summary Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, bringing energy and unity to the main stage.

Special guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joined Bad Bunny for unforgettable collaborations and performances.

The show celebrated Latin culture and family with vibrant music, dancing, and even a live on-stage wedding.

Bad Bunny’s set reflected pride in Puerto Rico and highlighted the importance of community and togetherness.

Tonight's the big night, folks! That's right: it's the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show with global phenomenon Bad Bunny. What's elevated the anticipation for this big event has been the question marks surrounding it. Bad Bunny has kept it pretty quiet when it comes to song selection, guest stars, and more – but halftime came, and we finally got a chance to see the magic that Bad Bunny brought to the main stage. The artist kicked it off with a personal walk-through while performing "Tití Me Preguntó," and would go on to be joined by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin by the time the performance wrapped. In between, viewers and attendees were treated to a performance that promoted love, family, and the importance of working together, with Bad Bunny weaving a tapestry founded in love for Puerto Rico and the United States. We got Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny dancing, after Lady Gaga killed it with "Die with a Smile." We had Martin offering a take on "Hawaii Song." We had Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and more vibing on the on-field set. We had an actual wedding play out as part of the performance. It was a true street festival in all of the best ways possible. And just to keep the energy flowing into the second half, Bad Bunny lit things up even further with a devastating performance of "DtMF."

Here's a look at some highlights from tonight's halftime performance:

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

