Bad Bunny Returns WWE 24/7 Championship, Gets Hit by Guitar on Raw

Last night, Bad Bunny won his first Grammy, and, having successfully completed his mission of being a WWE champion while performing at the massive pop culture event, relinquished the title on Raw tonight. But while Bunny may no longer be a champion, he seems more likely than ever to be heading toward a tag team match at WrestleMania next month.

From our WWE Raw report, which will be out after the show, here's how Bad Bunny lost the title:

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny run into Miz and Morrison backstage. Priest mocks Miz for losing the WWE Championship two weeks ago. Miz congratulates Bad Bunny on winning a Grammy but points out his accomplishments, such as beating John Cena at WrestleMania and starring in The Marine franchise, are still better. Then he asks Priest what he's ever accomplished. Priest offers to kick his ass as a first accomplishment. Miz and Morrison wisely leave. R-Truth sneaks up like he's gonna hit Bad Bunny with his Stone Cold lunchbox, but Priest catches him. Truth says he's actually here to give Bad Bunny gifts and he gives him the lunchbox, a Stone Cold doll, and a Stone Cold replica belt. Bad Bunny is moved, and, because he respects the business, he decides to give Truth back the 24/7 Championship.

But while that was a happy ending for R-Truth, the saga continued for Bad Bunny, who accompanied Preist to the ring for a match with Jaxson Ryker. Priest won the match, but Elias attacked Priest afterward. Bunny, who previously turned down Elias's offer of a musical collaboration, got involved when Elias tried to hit Priest with a guitar, landing a punch on Elias in the ensuing melee before Priest chased Elias off.

But when John Morrison came down the entrance ramp to congratulate Priest and Bunny on their in-ring skills, Miz attacked from behind and whacked Bad Bunny with a guitar before making his escape. A long-rumored tag team match between Priest and Bad Bunny vs. Miz and Morrison seems likely for WrestleMania, though WWE hasn't made it official yet.