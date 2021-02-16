Bad Bunny Wins Championship on WWE Raw

Rapper Bad Bunny continues to add to his pro wrestling career accolades. Bunny pinned Akira Tozawa to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw this week. The belt, which must be defended at any time in any place, hence the 24/7 moniker, frequently changes hands to unlikely winners, including non-wrestlers, in comedy segments.

But Bad Bunny's 24/7 Championship win might be more serious than the usual celebrity cameo. The multi-platinum recording artist has been a nonstop presence on Raw since performing at the Royal Rumble PPV in January. A longtime fan of pro wrestling, Bunny is reportedly training to participate in a match at WrestleMania.

Though WWE hasn't announced anything yet, logic suggests that match would likely be Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny has been hanging around Priest, and it's working for both men, allowing Priest to get the rub from Bunny's fame and Bunny to get the rub of authenticity from Priest. Of course, the biggest rub comes for WWE, who really lucked into having an actual current popular music star being a mark for WWE.

Decades of shameless starf**king for any D-list celebrity who even looked their way is finally paying off for WWE with Bunny, and they're not going to let the opportunity slip by the wayside. Bunny is set to be the musical act on Saturday Night Live this weekend, which begs the question: will he perform the hit song Booker T, and if so, will the six-time champion Booker T himself be present for the performance, just like he was at the Royal Rumble?

Watch a clip of Bad Bunny winning the WWE 24/7 Championship on Twitter here.