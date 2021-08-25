Baking It: Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph Host Peacock Holiday Comp Series

Is it too early for holiday-themed baking competitions to be announced? NO…*politely tones it down* I mean, no, watching these types of shows is what makes TV a centerpiece of the holiday spirit. Peacock recently announced two hosts for their upcoming baking competition, Baking It, and its two SNL alumni that always grab attention. Emmy award-winning actor, producer & musician Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) and Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning actor and producer, Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) are getting into the holiday spirit as the hosts of Baking It. Last year, Samberg starred in the film Palm Springs on Hulu, a project that received a lot of critical success. Rudolph has been lending her voice to multiple animated films such as Disney's Luca and the hit film on Netflix, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines.

Coming off the success of Making It, executive producers Amy Poehler and Nicolle Yaron, join forces for a holiday treat where they look for the "Best in Dough" contestants. Baking It will be a six-episode holiday competition series in which eight teams of two talented home bakers join Maya and Andy's winter cabin for a celebration of culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, best friends, and more, who will work together to create outstanding savory and sweet creations for themed challenges with the hopes of winning a cash prize. Maya and Andy will lead the festivities, also providing comedic commentary on the action. The bakers' holiday treats will be judged by tough critics – four opinionated real-life grandmothers, who happen to be fantastic bakers themselves! Baking It will be a heartfelt and joyful celebration of the time of year when people come together to honor their traditions, while also indulging in excessive baked goods. I don't know about anyone else, but holiday baked goods sound delicious right about now.

