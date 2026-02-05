Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Baldur's Gate

Baldur's Gate Series Reportedly in The Works From HBO, Craig Mazin

Reports are that HBO and Craig Mazin (The Last of Us) are working on a Baldur’s Gate series that would be set after Baldur’s Gate 3.

HBO's The Last of Us co-creator and Showrunner Craig Mazin has lined up his next project – and he's not thinking small. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Mazin is leading HBO's adaptation of Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3, which is set within the universe of "Dungeons & Dragons." Mazin is reportedly attached to create, write, executive-produce, and serve as the showrunner on the series take on Hasbro Entertainment's video game franchise. Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, and Hasbro Entertainment's Gabriel Marano will also serve as executive producers. In addition, Chris Perkins, Head of Story at Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast (the company behind the D&D game franchise), will serve as a consultant.

"After putting nearly 1000 hours into the incredible world of Baldur's Gate 3, it is a dream come true to be able to continue the story that Larian and Wizards of The Coast created," Mazin shared. "I am a devoted fan of D&D and the brilliant way that Swen Vincke and his gifted team adapted it. I can't wait to help bring Baldur's Gate and all of its incredible characters to life with as much respect and love as we can, and I'm deeply grateful to Gabe Marano and his team at Hasbro for entrusting me with this incredibly important property." Here's a look at some key takeaways from the report:

The "Baldur's Gate" series will be a continuation of the games, taking place after Baldur's Gate 3 and not adapting previous games.

Viewers can expect the series to include new and existing characters, meaning they can expect new characters to run into some familiar faces who may be there to either help their cause or be a pain in their butts.

Mazin will reportedly be looking for ways to include the actors from Baldur's Gate 3 in the series adaptation, similar to what Mazin and Neil Druckmann did with their series adaptation of The Last of Us.

did with their series adaptation of The Last of Us. Mazin's HBO series will share the same live-action universe as "The Forgotten Realms" live-action D&D series that Hasbro Entertainment has going on over at Netflix, with Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) producing, as both share "The Forgotten Realms" campaign setting.

