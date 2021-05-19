Batman: Caped Crusader: Bruce Timm Returns for New Animated Series

Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves (The Batman) are teaming up with HBO Max and Cartoon Network to expand Batman's animated universe with the new series Batman: Caped Crusader. Executive produced by Timm, Abrams, and Reeves, and produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho, the series will be a reimagining of The Dark Knight's mythology- and marks Timm's return to Batman in animated series form- because who can forget his Emmy Award-winning run with Batman: The Animated Series? Nearly three decades later, Timm returns with Abrams and Reeves to utilize state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies to "reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue's gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world." Here's a look at the first key art for the upcoming animated series:

Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS), said: "'Batman: The Animated Series' was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans," said Register in a statement. "It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt, and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy." Timm, Abrams, and Reeves added, "We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City. The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman's noir roots while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world." For Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), the news fits with what viewers have been asking for. "It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman. 'Batman: Caped Crusader' will entertain first-time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making."