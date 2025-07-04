Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Drop Dead: The Cabin, Soul Assembly

Drop Dead: The Cabin Planned For Steam Later This Year

Drop Dead is coming to PC as the develoeprs announced Drop Dead: The Cabin, set to be released on Steam sometime this October

Article Summary Drop Dead: The Cabin brings horror survival action to PC and VR on Steam, set for October 2025 release.

Survive wave-based undead attacks solo or with friends in tense, objective-driven co-op gameplay.

Experience 80s-inspired horror with neon visuals, synth music, and endlessly replayable scenarios.

Adapt to randomized enemy spawns, upgrade weapons, and escape twisted proto-zombie experiments.

Developer and publisher Soul Assembly have confirmed they are making a PC version of the VR game Drop Dead, as Drop Dead: The Cabin has been announced. The short version is that this will be a normal build of the game, not a VR one, as it will work as a standalone title. But the team is claiming this particular title will be PC and VR compatible, so theoretically, you can also do this in SteamVR if you wish. We have more info below as the team is claiming it will be released sometime in October 2025.

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Lost in the woods, you stumble across a seemingly abandoned cabin. But this is no ordinary hideout. It was once home to the twisted scientist Dr. Monday, whose experiments have unleashed a deadly horde of undead abominations. Now, the forest is crawling with monstrosities, and the only thing standing between you and certain death is your skill, your weapons, and your ability to work as a team. Fight to keep the power running, the lights on, and the comms active. Let the systems fail, and the undead become faster, deadlier, and harder to see. Every decision matters. In solo or online co-op, teamwork is key. Stay together or split up to complete critical survival objectives. Use the environment to your advantage and fight with precision to survive the night. Do you have what it takes to escape the cabin… or will you join Monday's monstrosities?

Engage in fast, brutal wave-based combat using guns, melee weapons, and environmental tactics. Grab your gear, reload manually, aim for the head, and feel the impact through physics-based interaction and advanced haptics. Solo or Online Co-op: Play alone or with a friend. Stick together or divide and conquer as you complete objectives, defend the cabin, and face increasing challenges.

