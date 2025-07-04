Posted in: Games, Music, Square Enix, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged:

Square Enix Teams With Black Screen Records For New Piano Album

Square Enix and Black Screen Records have announced Piano Fantasies, an all-new instrumental album of game tracks on piano

Article Summary Square Enix and Black Screen Records announce Piano Fantasies, a new instrumental piano album.

The album features iconic tracks from Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Chrono Trigger, and Secret of Mana.

Piano Fantasies includes twelve newly arranged pieces performed by pianist Mischa Cheung.

Available for pre-order on CD ($20) and vinyl ($45), with release scheduled for October 2025.

Square Enix announced that they've teamed up with Black Screen Records for a new instrumental album, which they are calling Piano Fantasies. This is a completely new set of solo piano tracks featuring songs from several of the company's most iconic franchises. These have been arranged to evoke the memories tied to the music, but simplified so they aren't the grandiose orchestral pieces you usually hear. The album is up for pre-order now on both CD and vinyl, the latter of the two presented on standard black vinyl, as well as this lovely lighter shade of cyan. The CD is going for $20 while the vinyl is being sold for $45, with a release set for October 2025.

Piano Fantasies – Music from Square Enix

Piano Fantasies features twelve newly arranged piano works from four of Square Enix's most beloved game series: Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Chrono Trigger, and Secret of Mana. The concert marks the first public performance of the complete programme, giving audiences the chance to experience the full musical journey as conceived for the album. Produced by Merregnon Studios, Piano Fantasies presents new interpretations of Square Enix's iconic soundtracks. The album features cover artwork created by the in-house art team at Square Enix.

Produced by Merregnon Studios with official license from Square Enix. Double LP pressed on BSR-exclusive mint clear 180g vinyl and classic black 180g vinyl (45 rpm). Housed in a tip-on gatefold sleeve, with music by Nobuo Uematsu, Yoko Shimomura, Yasunori Mitsuda, and Hiroki Kikuta. Performed by acclaimed pianist Mischa Cheung, featuring twelve newly arranged pieces for solo piano. The album features brand-new versions of tracks such as "No Promises to Keep" (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth), "Edge of Existence" (Kingdom Hearts), "To Far Away Times" (Chrono Trigger), and "Fear of the Heavens" (Secret of Mana).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!