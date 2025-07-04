Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Fourth of July, july 4th, Macy's 4th of july fireworks

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch & More

Here's what you need to know about Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks on NBC and Peacock, including who's hosting, who's performing, and much more!

If you're reading this, we know you're just interested enough in the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks to check it out tonight on television, but not daring enough to make the trek into NYC. We can respect that. With that in mind, we have all of the intel you need to make sure you're there for anything and everything the televised/streaming event has to offer. Hosted by Academy Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Ariana DeBose, the two-hour spectacular will feature dazzling fireworks, musical performances, and appearances by special guests. Here's a rundown of what you can expect, including when and where to watch, who's set to perform, what you need to know about the fireworks themselves, and more. In addition, we've included some recent looks at how the event is shaping up…

When/Where Can I Watch NBC's "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks"? The two-hour event will be broadcast and streamed live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on your local NBC channel and Peacock. In addition, Telemundo will air a telecast of the event from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Who's Hosting NBC's "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks"? Ariana DeBose is renowned for her dynamic roles on stage, in film, and in television. For her groundbreaking performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, she became the first openly queer Afro-Latina to receive an Academy Award. Ariana most recently starred opposite Ke Huy Quan in Universal's action-romance Love Hurts. Her upcoming films include Lear Rex and Tow, and the TV series Scarpetta.

What Can Viewers Expect From NBC's "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks"? The Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood are set to appear. The telecast also celebrates the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games and the NBA's return to NBC this Fall.

What About the Fireworks During NBC's "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks?

The pyrotechnics will be set to a musical score produced by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and James Poyser , accompanied by a live performance from DeBose. Inspired by America's enduring spirit, the 25-minute musical score will celebrate themes of community, resiliency, and shared connection.

and , accompanied by a live performance from DeBose. Inspired by America's enduring spirit, the 25-minute musical score will celebrate themes of community, resiliency, and shared connection. This year's fireworks display will fire from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges positioned on the Lower East River in the Seaport District, providing miles of prime public viewing. Macy's main website will be updating info for those looking to attend in person and those interested in knowing the best viewing locations.

The celebration will see the firing of more than 80,000 shells, 30 vibrant colors, and amazing effects, including state-of-the-art projection mapping on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Here's a sneak peek of tomorrow's fireworks as a treat. 😉 Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks at 8 PM ET | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/ZhN5B7MEbA — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) July 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Year after year, this telecast continues to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline — this time with a stunning fireworks display near the iconic Brooklyn Bridge," shared Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCU Entertainment. "It's the kind of unforgettable national live event that brings us together as a country while showcasing the power and uniqueness of both our NBC and Peacock brands."

NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks telecast is in association with Macy's. It's produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!