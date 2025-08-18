Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Batman, Batman: Dark Victory

Batman: Dark Victory Chapter 3: Scarecrow Wages War on Christmas

The Scarecrow unleashes "fear dolls in the third chapter of DC High Volume's adaptation of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's "Batman: Dark Victory."

Article Summary Scarecrow unleashes terrifying "fear dolls" on Gotham in Batman: Dark Victory Chapter 3

DC High Volume adapts Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s acclaimed Batman: Dark Victory audio drama series

New nightmares test Batman as he faces Scarecrow, Holiday murders, and Gotham’s escalating chaos

Coy Jandreau hosts a spoiler-filled discussion with cast and creators on The Long Halloween and Dark Victory

Welcome to our weekly look at what DC High Volume has to offer with the third chapter of its audio drama adaptation of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale's "Batman: Dark Victory." Originally published by DC Comics between 1999 and 2000, the 14-issue limited series served as another groundbreaking and influential take on the Dark Knight. The critically acclaimed work was one of three sequels to "Batman: The Long Halloween," along with "Catwoman: When in Rome" and "The Last Halloween," with the series taking place approximately five years into the Dark Knight's run. The current adaptation follows previous takes on "Batman: Year One" from writer Frank Miller and artists David Mazzucchelli, and "Batman: The Long Halloween" from Loeb and Sale.

Based on Loeb and Sale's Batman: Dark Victory #3 (December 1999), the third chapter asks, What do you want for Christmas? If you're living in Gotham City, you'll only get one choice if Scarecrow has his way: a nasty little toy called "the fear doll." New nightmares are unleashed on Batman as he faces one of his most dangerous foes!

Based on Loeb and Sale's "Batman: Dark Victory" #0 (September 1999) and "Batman: Dark Victory" #1 (October 1999), the first chapter (waiting for you above) finds Gotham City caught in the middle of a battle between what's left of the Falcone mob and bizarre Super-Villains such as The Joker, Catwoman, and the genius cryogenic scientist turned subzero criminal Mr. Freeze. Plus, the serial killer named Holiday seems to have returned to action, but who is committing Holiday's murders this time?

Based on Loeb and Sale's "Batman: Dark Victory" #2 (November 2019), the second chapter spotlights the only person who survived a murder attempt by the Holiday killer. Was that just an accident, or does the man in question—The Riddler—know the solution to the puzzling mystery? Batman needs answers before another victim falls!

In this special giant-sized companion episode of DC High Volume: Batman, host Coy Jandreau is joined by Marcella Lentz-Pope, the voice of Gilda Dent; Adam O'Byrne, the voice of Harvey Dent/Two-Face; and Loeb for a spoiler-filled discussion on "The Long Halloween. Lentz-Pope discusses her take on Harvey's devoted wife and the complex depths she found in her journey. O'Byrne discusses the human throughline he found while portraying both halves of the same metaphorical coin. Finally, Jandreau and Loeb look back at what went into the creation of "The Long Halloween" and "Dark Victory," what it's been like working with iconic artist and longtime collaborator Sale, the influence that their work still has on the character to this day, and much more:

