Batman: Dark Victory: DC High Volume Debuts Loeb, Sale Audio Adapt

DC High Volume debuted the first chapter of its audio drama adaptation of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale's "Batman: Dark Victory."

After offering audio drama adaptations of "Batman: Year One" from writer Frank Miller and artists David Mazzucchelli, and "Batman: The Long Halloween" from writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, DC High Volume is back with an audio drama adaptation of Loeb and Sale's "Batman: Dark Victory." Originally published by DC Comics between 1999 and 2000, the 14-issue limited series served as another groundbreaking and influential take on the Dark Knight. The critically acclaimed work was one of three sequels to "Batman: The Long Halloween," along with "Catwoman: When in Rome" and "The Last Halloween," with the series taking place approximately five years into the Dark Knight's run.

Based on Loeb and Sale's Batman: Dark Victory #0 (September 1999) and Batman: Dark Victory #1 (October 1999), the first chapter (waiting for you above) finds Gotham City caught in the middle of a battle between what's left of the Falcone mob and bizarre Super-Villains such as The Joker, Catwoman, and the genius cryogenic scientist turned subzero criminal Mr. Freeze. Plus, the serial killer named Holiday seems to have returned to action, but who is committing Holiday's murders this time?

In this special giant-sized companion episode of DC High Volume: Batman, host Coy Jandreau is joined by Marcella Lentz-Pope, the voice of Gilda Dent; Adam O'Byrne, the voice of Harvey Dent/Two-Face; and Loeb for a spoiler-filled discussion on "The Long Halloween. Lentz-Pope discusses her take on Harvey's devoted wife and the complex depths she found in her journey. O'Byrne discusses the human throughline he found while portraying both halves of the same metaphorical coin. Finally, Jandreau and Loeb look back at what went into the creation of "The Long Halloween" and "Dark Victory," what it's been like working with iconic artist and longtime collaborator Sale, the influence that their work still has on the character to this day, and much more:

