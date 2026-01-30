Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Big Finish Humble-Bundles 17 Dramas for Children in Need

Big Finish is offering a Humble Bundle of 17 Doctor Who audio dramas in support of BBC Children in Need, featuring classic Doctors in action.

Big Finish, the company that has been producing quality audio dramas of Doctor Who, is offering a Humble Bundle of 17 stories from its range in support of BBC Children in Need. This includes stories in the 5th Doctor range, 8th Doctor Range, the 9th Doctor range, River Song's spinoff solo series, the U.N.I.T. series starring Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and many more. The cast features Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and John Hurt, with companions Louise Jameson, Sarah Sutton, Janet Fielding, and Sophie Aldred, and many others who were originally introduced in Big Finish audio dramas.

Doctor Who Big Finish Bundle: All of time and space in your headphones

Travel through the cosmos alongside the universe's friendliest Time Lord with this bundle of Doctor Who audiobooks from Big Finish! Featuring your favorite Doctor Who stars and full cast recordings, this bundle is a treasure trove of adventures for superfans and newbies both. Join the likes of Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor, John Hurt's War Doctor, and Alex Kingston's time-warped archaeologist River Song on their quests through time and space to save the universe from Time Eddies, intergalactic criminals, and those pesky Daleks. There's so much more to explore in this audio bundle, so act now to grab it at the price of your choice, and support the BBC's Children in Need charity with your purchase! No running required. Well, maybe a little bit of running. You never know.

You can pay $1 for two selected titles featuring Peter Davison and Tom Baker, $10 for a ten titles, and the whole 17 titles starting from $18 and more, where the funds would also go to Humble Bundle, the publishers, and BBC Children in Need. The offer ends on February 19th. The bundle is available on Humble Bundle.

