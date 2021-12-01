Batman: TAS & Mark Hamill Send Kevin Conroy Big "Happy Birthday" Vibes

Since the 1989 Tim Burton film, Batman has enjoyed a renaissance in pop culture. Continuing from that momentum was the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series, which was developed by Eric Radomski & Bruce Timm and retained Burton's dark themes even to the point of bringing composer Danny Elfman aboard. Creating the voices for the two most important roles in the series would be Kevin Conroy as the Caped Crusader and Mark Hamill as the Joker, with the latter taking to Twitter to celebrate his best friend's birthday from the recording booth.

Batman Best Buds

Hamill and Conroy would reprise the characters across several animated DC projects from TV series, films, and video games over the course of nearly 30 years including some of the duo's biggest comic stories like 2016's The Killing Joke. Hamill last lent his voice to Joker in the 2019 TV series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? opposite Conroy. While the actor has slowed down a bit given the sheer number of Batman-related projects, he still takes the occasional role or projects- including the upcoming video game, MultiVersus.

Perhaps the biggest honor bestowed upon the now-66-year-old was being able to finally play a live-action version of Bruce Wayne on The CW event series "Crisis on Infinite Earths" for Batwoman in 2019. The two most recently worked together for Kevin Smith's animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation for Netflix, with Conroy as Mer-Man, who serves Hamill's Skeletor.

SHOUT OUT to @RealKevinConroy for no particular reason other than he is vengeance, he is the night & he is one of the nicest guys I've ever known. What a pleasure to have worked with you over all these years!

Much❤️to my 🦇man, from your🃏

Last month, the Star Wars icon also gave birthday wishes to co-star Arleen Sorkin, who helped create the voice of the unexpected hit anti-heroine in Harley Quinn, who was originally conceived as Joker's primary henchwoman before the character rose to superstardom well beyond her original nine-episode stint. Sorkin, too, would reprise the role several times frequently collaborating with Timm, Hamill, and Conroy on related DC projects before ultimately retiring.

