Crisis EP Marc Guggenheim Promises "Fun Surprise" at DC FanDome

Yesterday, we reported on famed Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy discussing what it was like appearing as a much darker Bruce Wayne in The CW's "Arrowverse" mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Well, it appears the "Crisis" news still isn't quite over yet. Asked on Twitter if he would be a part of WarnerMedia's 24-hour virtual convention DC FanDome this Saturday, August 22, crossover mastermind Marc Guggenheim revealed that not only would he be there but also the panel he would be a part of: "Behind the Scenes of the Arrowverse Crossover." Here's a look at Guggenheim's tweet, where he teases "a fun surprise in store" for those who check out the panel, followed by an overview of the panel in question:

I am moderating a panel about Crisis On Infinite Earths with some of our costume designers, prop masters, 1st Assistant Directors and VFX supervisors. (And we have a fun surprise in store for you.) https://t.co/zfELoFv5Ad — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) August 17, 2020

1:30 – 1:45 p.m. PT Behind the Scenes of the Arrowverse Crossover – Panel (InsiderVerse): Multi-hyphenate Marc Guggenheim joins The Flash first assistant director Phil Chipera, Batwoman costume designer Maya Mani, DC's Legends of Tomorrow property master Lynda Chapple, and Batwoman/The Flash/Supergirl senior visual effects supervisor Armen Kevorkian to discuss the detailed and meticulous behind-the-scenes efforts that went into making the mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" happen. The talented group will offer exclusive and insider stories for fans that only those on working on set have been privy to.

Now here's a look at some thoughts on the television/streaming schedule for DC FanDome (all times PT starting Saturday, August 22), including Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Lucifer, Titans, and more- with the full schedule available on the DC FanDome website here. Just to be clear, this isn't including any news that might drop on upcoming series that don't have sessions: Matt Reeves' The Batman spinoff, J.J. Abrams' Justice League Dark, Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern, Strange Adventures, and other possible surprises.

10 – 10:40 a.m "The Flash": Well, we know we're getting a Season 7 teaser/trailer, so that's a strong start.

10:45 – 11:20 a.m. "Black Lightning": While we're expecting a little new-season talk, we're checking it out for the tribute being paid to Black pop-culture from the 1990s.

11:30 – 11:50 a.m. "Pennyworth": Expecting at least a teaser, with some solid second-season details.

12:00 – 12:35 p.m. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow": While we might get some more information on next season's "little green men," it might be a bit too early for serious new-season intel.

12:30 – 12:55 p.m. "The Expansion of DC's Watchmen Universe": Having Damon Lindelof serve as moderator for a panel discussing the expansion of the Watchmen universe is either a ten-ton hint or a twenty-ton trolling. We're still in Emmy voting season so it makes sense- but could we be looking at Lindelof's Watchmen living on in comic book form?

12:45 – 1:05 p.m. "BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe": with Batwoman, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Titans represented, there's always a chance for news about a cast member directing or deeper-dive details into upcoming eps or storylines.

1:15 – 1:50 p.m. "Doom Patrol": With the season having just ended, the biggest news would be official Season 3 renewal and casting, maybe storyline teases.

2:35 – 3:05 p.m. "Superman & Lois": This one's an open book, with any footage whatsoever being a bonus.

5 – 5:20 p.m. "Lucifer": Lucifans know they'll be getting a look at the musical episode' performance of "Another One Bites the Dust," and should expect solid Season 5 Part II talk, and possible more sixth season talk than expected considering the final final season builds of the fifth season.

5 – 5:30 p.m. "Titans": For Titans fans, it's anything and everything Season 3- and I'm hoping some discussions about how the series will change/benefit from a move to HBO Max.

6:45 – 7:20 p.m. "Stargirl": The hit series is coming off an impressive first season, so expect teases for the second season. I'm also hoping for a little clarity when it comes to the show's ownership. Will WarnerMedia be looking to have HBO Max take DC Universe' spot, or will the second season of Stargirl remain solely with The CW?

7:30 – 8:10 p.m. "Batwoman": Anything and everything Javicia Leslie. Fans want an image at least, if not some teaser/test footage (the latter might be a tough one). A close second? Fans will want to know a little more about what lead to Ruby Rose leaving. Chance of that happening? Eh.

8:15 – 8:35 p.m. "Harley Quinn": If there isn't a third season renewal announcement for the Kaley Cuoco-voiced series, I'll be legit shocked- and that would probably be one of the biggest shocks of the day. Coming off two seasons that grew in both popularity and quality, I can't imagine this series going anywhere (especially with Cuoco's The Flight Attendant miniseries coming soon to HBO Max)