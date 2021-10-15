Batman TAS & Mark Hamill Celebrate Actress Arleen Sorkin's Birthday

Some may argue a Batman is only as good as his Joker, which you can make the case for with the 90s hit Batman: The Animated Series, with Mark Hamill getting a new legion of fans with his take on the Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson-created character. One of the major reasons why Hamill was successful was the company he kept namely in his primary henchwoman and squeeze in Harley Quinn, who was an original TAS creation from Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. Providing her voice is versatile character actress Arleen Sorkin, whose birthday the series' Twitter account celebrated on October 14.

A Batman Star Is Born

The Days of Our Lives star would play Harley for nine episodes and making subsequent appearances throughout the DC Animated Universe across other TV shows and video games including Superman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, Gotham Girls, and Justice League. Her final appearance before her retirement from acting was in the video game DC Universe Online in 2011-2012. Hamill took to Twitter to share the story of how his co-star made the character into something special & beyond what was intended. "She had no specific name in the script… just Joker's Hench-Wench. I'll never forget hearing Arleen voice her for the 1st time. We were all knocked out by her performance & knew we were witnessing greatness. #BirthOfAnIcon Thank you, Arleen!❤️from your🃏"

Since the character's introduction, Harley Quinn's evolved way beyond her on-and-off abusive relationship with Mr. J in comics, film & television. Tara Strong, Melissa Rauch, Hynden Watch, Jenny Slate, Laura Bailey, and more have voiced her since on several animated projects. Most notably, Kaley Cuoco provided Harley's voice on the character's self-titled adult animated series for HBO Max and Margot Robbie plays her live-action counterpart since 2016's Suicide Squad making two more appearances in 2021's The Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey.

Happy Birthday to the Legendary Arleen Sorkin!

The original voice of & real life inspiration for Harley Quinn!

Born October 14th, 1955 pic.twitter.com/X5boEUoJQl — Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) October 14, 2021 Show Full Tweet