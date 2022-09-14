Batman: The Audio Adventures S02 Hits HBO Max In October (Trailer)

HBO Max will be lighting up the bat-signal on Friday, October 7th, as the second season of DC's Batman: The Audio Adventures hits the streaming service (with all episodes of the first season currently streaming). Created by Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live) and presented in the style of an old-fashioned radio play, the new season sees Jeffrey Wright returning as Bruce Wayne & Batman as Gotham's criminal underworld edges closer to its breaking point. Joining Wright in the audio drama cast is Ike Barinholtz as Two-Face; Rosario Dawson as Catwoman; Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn; Bobby Moynihan as The Penguin and Bat-Mite; John Leguizamo as The Riddler; Seth Meyers as Jack Ryder; Brooke Shields as Vicki Vale; Brent Spiner as The Joker; Kenan Thompson as Commissioner Gordon; Alan Tudyk as Alfred; Melissa Villaseñor as Robin; Bradley Whitford as Scarecrow; and Chris Parnell as the narrator.

Set to hit HBO Max on October 7th, here's an audio preview for Batman: The Audio Adventures:

In Season 2 of "Batman: The Audio Adventures," Gotham City's cauldron of crime and corruption is about to boil over. While The Joker remains at large, criminal kingpins and former rivals The Penguin and Two-Face have joined forces – and the mysterious narco-terrorist known as Scarecrow remains unidentified, even as his chemical nightmares plague the city. The schism between Batman and Catwoman grows ever larger as both escalate their separate wars on crime, threatening dire consequences for both. And Harleen Quinzel (aka Harley Quinn) is living for a love that's slowly killing her, just waiting for inspiration to strike.

"It's edgy but has comic elements too — it's very noir and old-school in some ways. What drew me to this, what distinguishes it, is that it's a radio show. I'm giving a wink to the old radio shows… I love the strangeness and the melodrama you can bring to it. We lean on that," Wright shared during an interview with Variety. "I love voice work. It's kind of a craft unto itself. Having come from the theater, I enjoy working with the voice… It's music on the page. I have an instrument, and I try to interpret it for the composer and for the conductor."