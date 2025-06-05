Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Batman, batman: the long halloween

Batman: The Long Halloween Chapter 7: Riddle Me This, Dark Knight

Check out the latest chapter in DC High Volume's audio drama adaptation of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale's Batman: The Long Halloween.

Another week brings another chapter of DC High Volume's audio drama adaptation of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale's Batman: The Long Halloween. Originally published by DC Comics between 1996 and 1997, the 13-issue limited series was another groundbreaking and influential take on the Dark Knight. The critically acclaimed work led to three sequels from Loeb and Sale: Batman: Dark Victory, Catwoman: When in Rome, and The Last Halloween. The seventh chapter finds everyone dying to uncover the identity of the serial killer called Holiday. But who could solve Gotham City's greatest question better than The Riddler? Told from the split points of view of Batman and The Riddler, this chapter pits the Super Hero and Super-Villain against one another in a race to save lives.

Batman: The Long Halloween – Our Story So Far…

Based on Batman: The Long Halloween #7 (April 1997), you can listen to the latest episode in its entirety above (and catch up by checking out the previous chapters below):

Catwoman, The Joker, Poison Ivy, The Riddler—any one of these Super-Villains may prove to be the mysterious serial killer known as Holiday, a murderer who kills according to the calendar. Still early in his crime-fighting career, Batman must hone his detective skills to uncover the culprit's identity before they kill again! This episode is based on Batman: The Long Halloween #1 (Oct. 1996), written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Tim Sale.

Following the horrors of Halloween, Thanksgiving proves to be no haven for the guilty as another group of criminals falls prey to the mysterious serial killer nicknamed Holiday. Hot on the trail of an assassin targeting District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman finds his path blocked in the Gotham City sewers by the undead brute Solomon Grundy! This episode is based on Batman: The Long Halloween #2 (Nov. 1996), written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Tim Sale.

The mob and a madman calling himself Calendar Man take center stage as Christmas nears, meaning the Holiday killer will strike at any moment! But what part does The Joker play in the mayhem? Could he be more connected to Holiday than Batman originally believed? This episode is based on Batman: The Long Halloween #3 (Dec. 1996), written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Tim Sale.

The new year ushers in all-new horror! In the aftermath of December's tale of yuletide terror, serial killer Holiday has made Gotham City their stomping grounds, and The Joker, enraged and jealous, decides to take matters into his own hands! This episode is based on Batman: The Long Halloween #4 (Jan. 1997) written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Tim Sale.

The search for the elusive killer Holiday continues as Captain Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent pay a visit to Wayne Manor. Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle go on a date for Valentine's Day, but the plant-controlling temptress Poison Ivy makes an entrance to steal away Gotham City's most eligible bachelor. This episode is based on Batman: The Long Halloween #5 (Feb. 1997) written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Tim Sale.

Poison Ivy has ensnared Bruce Wayne with her charms, but Selina Kyle is hardly the type to step aside when romance is at risk! It's Catwoman to the rescue as the feline plans a most daring attack…on St. Patrick's Day. This episode is based on Batman: The Long Halloween #6 (Mar. 1997) written by Jeph Loeb with artwork by Tim Sale.

"Batman: Year One" From Frank Miller & David Mazzucchelli

Originally published in 1987 by DC Comics, the groundbreaking take on Batman's origin story first appeared in Batman #404–407 and would go on to influence creators' takes on the Dark Knight decades later. After traveling the world for over a decade, Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham City to find crime and corruption running rampant in the place he once called home. Knowing Gotham needs a hero, Bruce dons the cape and cowl for the first time, becoming the Batman. If Batman and his new allies, Lieutenant Jim Gordon & District Attorney Harvey Dent, succeed in removing the criminal heads of Gotham, who will replace them? A new face of villainy may appear, leading to a Long Halloween of costumed criminals…

Dive into the shadows of Gotham City as Bruce Wayne's transformation into the Dark Knight begins. Returning home for the first time in years, Bruce combats his own demons while struggling to topple the corrupt political system infesting his city. Meanwhile, young police lieutenant Jim Gordon arrives in Gotham with a similar mission in mind. This episode is based on Batman # 404 (Jan. 1987) written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

Bruce Wayne decides on a haunting guise perfect for instilling fear in the criminals he plans on taking down as the Batman. But it looks like his campaign against crime may be too effective, as Gotham City's corrupt officials order Lieutenant Jim Gordon and the police to take the Dark Knight down. This episode is based on Batman # 405 (Feb. 1987) written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

Batman's pinned down by the Gotham City police in a crumbling building with nowhere to run! It'll take his arsenal of skills to get out of this one while proving he's on the side of justice—but how can he, when they're gunning so heavily for him? Meanwhile, the rot in Gotham is infecting Lieutenant Jim Gordon's personal life. Plus, Catwoman leaps onto the scene to make a name for herself. This episode is based on Batman #406 (Apr. 1987) written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

Lieutenant Jim Gordon has been learning his way on the streets of Gotham City, almost in step with Batman. But just as the two finally start to see eye to eye, Gotham's criminal underworld has other plans for Gordon and Batman. Can they work together for the greater good of the city? This episode is based on Batman # 407 (May 1987), written by Frank Miller with artwork by David Mazzucchelli.

You can check out DC High Volume audio adaptations every Wednesday, wherever you happen to check out your podcasts. It will be interesting to see if we get a few for Superman before DC Studios' feature film drops in the summer.

