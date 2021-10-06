Batman: Wayne Family Adventures: Webtoon Comic Live-Action Adapt Set

Stemming off the huge success of the online comic, Webtoon announced that it was partnering with Ismahawk for a live-action adaptation of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. The first original DC Comics story by Webtoon, it would go on to draw in more than 400,000 readers in its first two days alone. Directed by Ismahawk's Danny Shepherd, the live-action series is based on the comics series that follows Bruce Wayne and the challenges he faces as a father figure to "an endless supply of adopted, fostered and biological superhero children." Ismahawk's Jeremy Le will be serving as director of photography, with the fine folks over at Webtoon & Ismahawk offering fans a taste of some of that work via a new teaser for the live-action series.

Here's a look at the official teaser trailer for Webtoons & DC Comics' Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, with an official trailer set to arrive on October 11th and the three-part mini-series set for Ismahawk's YouTube channel later this month (which you can get to here). And if you want to sample the Webtoon comic for free, you can check it out here:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BATMAN: Wayne Family Adventures | Official Teaser Trailer (4K) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8IFBfTk8F8)

The cast for Batman: Wayne Family Adventures includes Jonathan Bentley as Bruce Wayne, Yoshi Sudarso (Buffalo Boys, Bullet Train) as Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Lisa Foiles (All That, Malcolm in the Middle), as Barbara Gordon / Oracle, Tim Neff (Echo 3, Outpost) as Jason Todd / Red Hood, Peter Sudarso (Supergirl, The Paper Tigers) as Tim Drake / Red Robin, Meghan Camarena (Power Rangers Hyperforce, Video Game High School) as Stephanie Brown / Spoiler, Gemma Nguyen (Phantom Breaker) as Cassandra Cain / Orphan, Carter Rockwood as Damian Wayne / Robin, D-Shaunt "Fik-Shun" Stegall (So You Think You Can Dance) as Duke Thomas / Signal & Marcus Weiss (Scrubs, Le Rêve) as Alfred Pennyworth. Directed by Ismahawk's Danny Shepherd, the live-action series sees Ismahawk's Jeremy Le serving as director of photography.