Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is the First DC-Webtoon Collaboration

The first WEBTOON series from a DC Comics property has arrived, and of course, it's Batman! It's always Batman! Batman: Wayne Family Adventures premiered its first 3 chapters on the WEBTOON app and website on Wednesday. They're free to read.

The series is an all-ages character-based comedy featuring Batman and his extended family in the moments between the epic battles against crime. Not even Batman is grim and gritty all the time. He's a dad, after all, with an unruly – and extremely violent – family of kids he's raised and turned into vigilante child soldiers. Who act all goofy in their downtime.

BATMAN: WAYNE FAMILY ADVENTURES

LEAD ARTIST (INKS): STARBITE

WRITER: CRC PAYNE

STORYBOARDS: MARIA LI

BACKGROUNDS: LAN MA

LETTERING: KIELAMEL SIBAL

COLORING: C.M. CAMERON, CAMILLE CRUZ, JEAN KIM

CREATIVE PRODUCER: SUSAN CHENG

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER: WIL KENNEDY

"WEBTOON Entertainment Inc., the world's number one webcomic platform, is releasing the first WEBTOON set in the DC Universe: Batman: Wayne Family Adventures. Batman needs a break, but with new vigilante Duke Thomas moving into Wayne Manor and an endless supply of adopted, fostered, and biological vigilante children to manage, Bruce Wayne is going to have his hands full. Being a father can't be harder than being Batman, right?"

"WEBTOON is really relishing the opportunity to explore the DC Universe in novel new ways," said David Lee, head of content at WEBTOON Entertainment, US. "Batman: Wayne Family Adventures is a great example of what we can do when we pair a world class team of creators with a leading entertainment company like DC."

WEBTOON has cracked the entry-level hurdle to new comics readers. Their scroll-down format solves the problem of how to read a comic since many newcomers complain that they don't know how to read a comic page with its elaborate panel layouts. WEBTOON just has the reader scroll down to read the next panel. It makes comics easy to read as it's supposed to be for all ages. The writers and artists of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures have also made Batman easily accessible to all readers at any moment. There's no need to know continuity. The characters and story in each installment are instantly and easily understandable without having to read 10 other comics to figure out what's going on. That's more accessible than over 90% of the actual comics being published by DC Comics. You might also notice that this series is the first time the creators remembered that Damien Wayne is half-Middle-Eastern and thus has light brown skin instead of the usual white skin.

So far, 3 chapters have been released on WEBTOON, with each next chapter released weekly every Thursday, which is New Comic Book Day. Readers can just open the WEBTOON app on their phones to read it. The chapters are free to read, but readers who want to skip ahead and get more chapters can spend money to buy digital coins to unlock further chapters. The creators would be paid a percentage of the money from the coins.

The series has already racked up 277K followers/subscribers and a 9.72/10 rating from readers. That's more readers than the sales of the regular comics themselves. You can read Batman: Wayne Family Adventures here.