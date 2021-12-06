Battle Chasers: Joe Madureira Comic Set for TV Series Adaptation

The world of Joe Madureira's Battle Chasers will be making the leap from the page to the screen, with Alcon Television Group winning the rights to the Madureira-written & drawn independent comic for a live-action fantasy series adaptation. And there's already a pretty impressive name attached, with Derek Kolstad ("John Wick" franchise, Disney+'s Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) attached to pen and executive produce the project. Alcon's co-founders & co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove are set to executive produce, Alcon's TV's Ben Roberts serving as a producer. In addition, "Hitman" franchise producer Adrian Askarieh will executive produce under his Prime Universe banner, alongside Loni Peristere, Chris Jones & Samantha Shearer from VFX shop Zoic Pictures; Ben Cook will serve as a producer. The comic book series focuses on a 9-year-old girl named Gully who, with the help of some pretty powerful & magical gloves, is searching for her father. Joining her in the series are Garrison, a swordsman with a magical blade; Red Monika, a bounty hunter, the golem Calibretto, and the wizard Knolan.

"I connected deeply to this material 20 years ago when I first picked up Joe's comic book and so to be part of bringing this exciting material to a new audience is thrilling, to say the least," said Alcon's Roberts. "Being part of the team that finally brings Joe's Battle Chasers to the screen has been a 20-year dream of mine. I am thrilled that Joe has entrusted Derek, Zoic, myself, and now our partner, Alcon, with this rare and exciting opportunity," said Askarieh. Added Kolstad added, "As a storyteller — as well as a super fan of unapologetic and unrelenting action — I can't wait for people to feel as giddy as I did when I first laid eyes on Battle Chasers. The world which Joe has created here, coupled with the characters therein, is both unique and yet familiar. Adapting this for the small screen is gonna be a job." If this all sounds a little familiar to you… check out our past coverage here and here.