Batwoman: Caroline Dries Confirms Arrowverse Series Canceled

Despite the best efforts by the fans, cast, crew, and creators, Caroline Dries confirmed this afternoon that The CW has cancelled the Javicia Leslie-starring Batwoman after three seasons. "Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you, producers, cast, and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you," Dries wrote.

Here's a look at the Dries' tweet confirming the news:

Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you. ❤️ — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) April 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And the first social media response from the show's writers:

Thank you fans, friends, crew, cast. We will always love you, we will always root for you, and we will never forget you. #Batwoman fans, we are eternally grateful. It was a fun ride and you made it so much better by our side. — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) April 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In season three of "Batwoman," Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) has shed her parole for the Batsuit and her van for the Batcave to carry out the legacy of Batwoman and protect Gotham's underserved communities. Her journey continues as she and the Bat Team focus on finding Batman's scattered trophies, a collection of objects seized from Gotham's most infamous villains, before they land in pernicious hands. Meanwhile, Ryan personally struggles with the bombshell dropped by Alice (Rachel Skarsten) – that her birth mother is still alive. Alice is locked up in Arkham and holding on to hope that her father, a recently incarcerated Jacob Kane, will save her…but nothing can keep an evil woman down. Mary (Nicole Kang) is graduating from medical school and finding difficulty juggling her roles as a full-fledged MD at her clinic and as a vital part of the Bat Team. At the same time, Luke (Camrus Johnson) is winging it as a superhero after discovering a suit made for him by his father, but he soon realizes it takes more than a suit to be super. Having said goodbye to Kate and the Crows, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) feels free to find a new purpose, but while making the most of her newly liberated lifestyle, she finds herself in the middle of an exciting but very unexpected love triangle. As visits from villains past loom over Gotham and anyone can become a baddie by finding a wayward Bat trophy, Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) steps in to supervise recovery of the scattered artifacts, forcing an unwelcome partnership between Gotham's favorite hero and most notorious ne'er-do-well. And despite best efforts to avoid her newly uncovered past, Ryan is thrust into the world of super mogul Jada Jet (Robin Givens) and her son Marquis (Nick Creegan) when Wayne Enterprises lands on the radar of another one of Gotham's most powerful families.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.