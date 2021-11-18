Batwoman: Mary's Poison Ivy Gave Us Uma Thurman Vibes; E07 Preview

Well, it looks like someone's a fan of Uma Thurman's turn as Dr. Pamela Isley aka Poison Ivy in Joel Schumacher's (in)famous 1997 film Batman & Robin. Though we completely understand why the film's star George Clooney (Bruce Wayne aka Batman) would still feel the need to apologize for the film nearly a quarter of a century later, there's an old expression that one person's poop is another's pot of gold. And while we thought the film as a whole was a dumpster fire on so many levels (don't get us started on the body-shaming bulls**t Alicia Silverstone went through), Thurman's take on Batman's misunderstood big bad is considered by many to be one of the few bright spots. So we were pleasantly surprised & impressed to see what we're assuming was a wink-and-a-nod to Thurman when Nicole Kang's Mary Hamilton slipped into full-on Poison Ivy mode during this week's episode of The CW's Batwoman (and that green eye look works every time). And while it's a little too soon to go jumping heavy into spoilers, we'll just say that as impressed as we've been with Kang over the seasons? This evolution in Mary's character really gave her a chance to unleash, and Kang to play in a much bigger acting sandbox. Of course, there's the matter of next week's midseason finale to consider…

Now here's a look at the promo and overview for next week's midseason finale, "Pick Your Poison" (why do we have a feeling Mary might have some answering to do about her newfound powers to the OG herself, Bridget Regan's Poison Ivy?):

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 7 "Pick Your Poison": DOUBLE TROUBLE – As Ryan's (Javicia Leslie) family dynamic grows more complicated, she also finds herself in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang). Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick to do her bidding. Also starring Nick Creegan and Robin Givens. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Kelly Ota and Emily Alonso.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for The CW's Batwoman Season 3, followed by a look back at the "who's who" released for this season's newest cast members Robin Givens, Victoria Cartagena, Nick Creegan & Bridget Regan:

Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.

Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Regan's Ivy/Isley is a former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.