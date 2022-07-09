Batwoman S03 Deleted Scene: Ryan and Jada Discuss Marquis' Condition

While there are still quite a few question marks surrounding what the future holds for the Arrowverse and with dedicated fans still keeping the #SaveBatwoman campaign going on social media, the Javicia Leslie-starring series' swan song will be arriving on Blu-ray and DVD next week. Stemming from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) and arriving on July 12th, Batwoman: The Third and Final Season not only features all 13 episodes but also a gag reel (exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD) and the featurette "Batwing: A Hero's Journey." But if you're like us, the first thing you want to know is if there will be deleted scenes. Well, we'll do you one better. Because not only do Blu-ray and DVD owners get deleted scenes, we actually have an exclusive clip to share with you from S03E09 "Meet Your Maker" (courtesy of WBHE). With Marquis' (Nick Creegan) mind hanging in the balance, Ryan (Leslie) gives Jada (Robin Givens) an ultimatum: Jada has 24 hours "to figure out how to fix his brain once and for all." And then it's Ryan's turn to do what needs to be done.

Now here's a look at that deleted scene from Batwoman S03E09 "Meet Your Maker" (directed by Michael Blundell and written by Caroline Dries & Maya Houston), followed by some additional details on the Blu-ray and DVD release:

"Batwoman" season two was transformational for the Bat Team and the entire city of Gotham City with the arrival of Ryan Wilder as Batwoman. In season three, Ryan must now lead the Bat Team in stopping the next wave of villains created by the weapons lost in the Gotham River during the suspenseful season two finale. On top of everything, Ryan will have to battle these villains with Alice by her side! As a new generation of Rogues torments Gotham, Batwoman and Alice must work together to stop them, which is a predicament that threatens to upend the team's existing dynamics for good.

Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me), Rachel Skarsten (Birds of Prey, Reign), Meagan Tandy (unREAL, Teen Wolf), Nicole Kang (You), Camrus Johnson (The Sun is Also a Star), Victoria Cartagena (Gotham, Manifest), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man), and Robin Givens (Riverdale, Boomerang). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Wonder Woman, Titans), Sarah Schecter (Blindspot, Riverdale), James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash (Gotham, The Vampire Diaries).

So if you're looking for the Blu-ray edition, the 3-disc collection is set to retail for $29.98 ($39.99 in Canada). If you're going the DVD route, then the 3-disc collection is set to retail for $24.98 ($29.98 in Canada). And just in case you're more of a digital person, the third season is currently available to own. Digital purchase allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on any number of devices. Digital movies and television shows are available from various retailers, including Amazon's Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and others.