Batwoman S03E11 Dir Camrus Johnson Wanted Nick Creegan to "Joker Out"

Heading into tonight's S03E11 "Broken Toys," Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) have Mary (Nicole Kang) back on Team Batwoman and Rachel Skarsten's Alice on their side. Unfortunately, they're going to need a lot more than that to save the day for Gotham and themselves. Because it's bad enough Jada (Robin Givens) has pinned the appearance of new versions of Batman's old rogues. But now Marquis (Nick Creegan) is awake, and it looks like he's been cured… of his sanity. And according to what Johnson (who is directing this episode) had to share with EW, Marquis is no happy camper even if he seems all smiles- and there's one person he wants paying for it.

"He wakes up angry. For this whole episode, he is wildin' out. He is just trying his best to make Batwoman suffer, so we really got to play with that. When he wakes up, he's completely unhinged. He's been pretending to be somewhat sane, but now there's no pretending. There's no need for it. He's trying to show Batwoman that he's coming for her and he's closing in. The clock is ticking," Johnson explained. "[I told] Nick, I just wanted him to have fun. I really wanted him to Joker out. The Joker's laugh, not just the character in general but Nick's specifically, I love so much. It's so important to the character. So, I told him early, 'I'm going to have you laugh a lot throughout this episode,' because I want you to add that uncomfortable but yet fun throughout this episode."

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 11 "Broken Toys": DYNAMIC DUOS – Just when it seems things can't get worse… Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham's most villainous unite. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary's (Nicole Kang) head. Also starring Robin Givens and Nick Creegan. Camrus Johnson directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams.

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.