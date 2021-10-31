Batwoman Season 3 E04 "Antifreeze" Preview: Freeze Is Still A Factor

Just when Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Luke aka Batwing (Camrus Johnson), and Mary (Nicole Kang) were confident that they could scratch the threat of Freeze's weapon off their list, this week's preview for The CW's Batwoman "Antifreeze" seems to say otherwise- and now it's got Sophie's (Meagan Tandy) sister Jordan (Keeya King) wrapped up in it. Meanwhile, Marquis's (Nick Creegan) influence is increasing Ryan's popularity as acting CEO of Wayne Enterprises- and that's a good thing, right? Then there's the matter of Mary and Alice, who are both feeling not quite themselves. Oh, and Ryan & Sophie fans will also have a lot to work with this go-around, as you'll see in the following preview images, episode overview & promo for this week's episode:

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 4 "Antifreeze": THE FREEZE OUT – When Ryan (Javicia Leslie) makes Gotham's "30 Under 30" list, Luke (Camrus Johnson) worries about how Marquis's (Nick Creegan) involvement in Ryan's rising popularity as Wayne Enterprises' acting CEO will land with Jada (Robin Givens). Mary (Nicole Kang) returns from a late night out not feeling quite herself, while Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) hallucinations grow stronger. And when Sophie's (Meagan Tandy) sister, Jordan (guest star Keeya King), goes missing, she and the Bat Team quickly realize that Freeze's missing weapon hasn't been fully contained. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for The CW's Batwoman Season 3, followed by a look at who's who among the newest cast members: Robin Givens, Victoria Cartagena, Nick Creegan & Bridget Regan:

Givens's Jada Jet, the powerful CEO for Jet Industries. Jada isn't bossy: she's the boss. Passionate and hard-working, Jada is a woman who has worked her way through life's ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Cartagena's Montoya is a former GCPD officer who left the force when she could no longer stomach the corruption inside the department. She now runs the "freaks division," which hasn't seen a lot of action… until now. Righteous and pragmatic, and LGBTQ+, she's a woman with a very personal (and mysterious) mission to help clean the streets of Gotham in the right way, by whatever means necessary.

Creegan's Marquis Jet is a sexy playboy who grew up in a lavish lifestyle, too charming for his own good and wielding his power with a ne'er do well attitude. He views life as one big joke and that sense of recklessness has a tendency to clash horribly with his no-nonsense mother, Jada Jet. When he meets Ryan (Leslie), he sees in her a like-minded young go-getter who like him is just waiting for the right opportunity to make his mark on Gotham.

Regan's Ivy/Isley is a former botany student of Gotham University described as a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. But her plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right, even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.