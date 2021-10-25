Batwoman: WBTV Defends Dougray Scott; Ruby Rose Posts More Messages

Yesterday saw a quite sizeable communications dump and a back-and-forth exchange on social media between her & Alexander J. Baxter over the legitimacy of his claim to have worked as a PA during the first season of The CW series. Now we have two major updates in the ongoing war of words (and social media receipts) between ex-Batwoman star Ruby Rose and Warner Bros. TV Group as well the producers & others involved over accusations of an overall unsafe & unhealthy working environment during the first season of the Arrowverse series. First up, WBTV is defending actor Dougray Scott from accusations made by Rose regarding his on-set behavior. "We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott. Warner Bros. has found Mr. Scott to be a consummate professional, and never received any allegation against him of bullying, or of abusive behavior on his part. Mr. Scott was greatly respected and admired by his colleagues, and was a leader on the set," the studio wrote in its statement on the matter. "Warner Bros. Television did not pick up Ruby Rose's option for an additional season because of multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed by the Studio."

Last week, Rose wrote that he had "hurt a female stunt double " and said, "he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare." Rose continued, "He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted he abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined…" The Scottish actor pushed back on the accusations in a statement, writing, "I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened. As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for Season 2… based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour." Rose would double-down on Scott over the weekend as well as threaten EP Greg Berlanti with legal action.

As for our second update… yesterday saw Rose post that she was "deciding between releasing Caroline [Dries]'s email about not being an LGBT activist or feminist" as she posted looks at communications with Dries where Rose addressed the matter of yelling on the set and questioned Dries' handling of the matter. Well, Rose apparently made up her mind as you'll see in the screencap posting of the email in question below, along with screencaps Rose posted of her messaging with the Batwoman showrunner over Rose's personal health & safety concerns: