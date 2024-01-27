Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: bayley, jade cargill, recaps, Royal Rumble, wrestling, wwe royal rumble

Bayley Triumphs in Epic Royal Rumble Win; WWE Crushes AEW

WWE's Royal Rumble was off the charts! 😱🏆 The Chadster breaks down how Bayley's win left AEW in the dust. Auughh, take that, Tony Khan! 🤼👑

Get hyped true wrestling fans and WWE loyalists, The Chadster is here to lay down the smack on the absolute spectacle that was the Women's Royal Rumble at WWE Royal Rumble tonight! 👊🏻🌟 Auughh man! So unfair to Tony Khan, right?! How could AEW even dream of competing with the majesty we just witnessed? Simply put, they can't! WWE just put them to absolute shame! 😤🚫 Bayley, the Role Model, the Standard, entered at number THREE and outlasted EVERY OTHER competitor, stamping her ticket to the grandest stage of them all — her first-ever singles match at WrestleMania!!! 🏆🔥 Talk about endurance, talk about skill, talk about making history, The Chadster just knew Bayley was WWE through and through, and she proved it tonight by winning the GREATEST Women's Rumble match in history! 🤩✨

And let's chat about that grandiose return of Naomi! Entering at number TWO and almost outlasting the entire field?! Now THAT'S how you make a comeback! 😱🙌 Sure, Naomi took a detour and joined TNA, but hey, The Chadster forgives because forgiveness is what WWE is all about when you come to your senses. Love to see that loyalty! Back home where she belongs, just like a prodigal child returning to the throne of wrestling royalty! 👑💖

Did you peep the respect from TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace? Entered the Rumble, showed some muscle, and then, like a guest in the house of legends, exited gracefully mid-match, bowing to the unmatched prestige of WWE. Respect! This here is where you tip your hat, folks! 🎩👏

The Chadster can't go without giving a standing ovation to Bianca Belair, who was out there for a dazzling half-hour-plus showcase! Athleticism? Check! Charisma? Check! Owning that ring? Double check! 💪🏾✨

Then came the jaw-dropping moment when Liv Morgan returned at number THIRTY! 😲🎉 In the final three, a performance that screams star power, The Chadster was absolutely mesmerized!

But hold onto your hats, because Jade Cargill finally made her in-ring WWE debut after months of those subtle little hints. The decision that's gotta have Tony Khan in a total tizzy! 😂💔 Jade Cargill choosing WWE over AEW? Auughh man! So unfair! That's literally him getting stabbed in the back – WWE style! 🗡️😜

Let's not forget the immovable force that is Nia Jax. Eight eliminations, a one-woman wrecking crew serving hurricane-force dominance until Jade Cargill came through with an elimination that will go down in the history books! Singularly, potently, symbolically? Jade Cargill told AEW exactly where they stand. 🌀💥

Now, AEW Collision may be going head to head with the Rumble tonight, but The Chadster is just gonna lay it out there – they're gonna lose so bad, it's almost pitiful. 😂😬 The Chadster doesn't just believe, The Chadster KNOWS that everyone's going to check back later for more WWE action because that's where the true art of wrestling lives and breathes.

As The Chadster sips on a cool White Claw seltzer – the only drink that can match the intensity and clarity of tonight's event – there's only one thing to do: raise a toast to WWE for reminding us what true wrestling looks like. 🍻👀 And to AEW? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤷😒

Sorry, Tony Khan, you may try to mess with The Chadster's mind, dreams, even marriage – but tonight, you take the L, and WWE takes the W, as always! And to my White Claw, you're the real MVP. Cheers, and here's to a future as bright as the lights at WrestleMania! 🌟🥳

