BBC Lawsuit Update: Donald Trump Believes It's His "Obligation" to Sue

Speaking with FOX "News" on Tuesday night, Donald Trump explained why he felt he had an "obligation" to sue the BBC for $1 billion.

By now, we're pretty sure you've heard the news. Donald Trump and his legal team are threatening to sue the BBC for $1 billion over some really bad decision-making on the Beeb's part regarding editing Trump's words for the 2024 Panorama film, Trump: A Second Chance. Spotlighting Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots in Washington, DC, the doc has Trump saying, "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol and I'll be there with you and we'll fight. We fight like hell, and if you don't fight like hell, you're not gonna have a country anymore." In reality, Trump said, "We're gonna walk down, and I'll be there with you, we're gonna walk down, we're gonna walk down any one you want but I think right here, we're gonna walk down to the Capitol and we're gonna cheer on our brave senators and congressmen." Speaking with FOX "News'" The Ingraham Angle, Trump said that he felt he had an "obligation" to hold the BBC legally and financially responsible.

"Well, I guess I have to, you know, why not, because they defrauded the public, and they've admitted it," Trump shared with the host. "They actually changed my January 6 speech, which was a beautiful speech, which was a very calming speech, and they made it sound radical. And they actually changed it. What they did was rather incredible." As for his team's decision to pursue legal action, Trump added, "Well, I think I have an obligation to do it, because you can't get people, you can't allow people to do that." Previously, ABC News and CBS News made the decision to settle lawsuits filed by Trump's legal team over the news organizations' past coverage.

Amid the growing scandal, BBC Director General Tim Davie and BBC News Chief Deborah Turness tendered their resignations. In addition, BBC Chair Samir Shah has apologized for what was referred to as an "error of judgment," and Turness has taken responsibility, while also defending the journalistic integrity of the BBC (although perhaps not the best person to make that argument at this time). Apparently, apologies and resignations weren't enough for Trump, as his legal team has given the BBC until this Friday, November 14, at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT to respond, based on the legal filing.

Trump's legal team is demanding that the BBC "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements made about President Trump, which were published in a Panorama documentary that was fabricated and aired by the BBC," the filing reads. In addition, a statement released by Trump's side added, "The BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally and deceitfully editing its documentary in order to try and interfere in the Presidential Election. President Trump will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in lies, deception, and fake news."

