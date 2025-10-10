Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Lord Of The Flies

Lord of the Flies: BBC Previews Jack Thorne's New Series Adaptation

The BBC released preview images of its new series adaptation of William Golding's classic Lord of the Flies, adapted by Jack Thorne.

The BBC and Stan have revealed the first images from a forthcoming adaptation of William Golding's Lord of the Flies, adapted and directed for television by multi-BAFTA award winners, writer Jack Thorne, writer of the Emmy-winning Adolescence, His Dark Materials, Help, Enola Holmes, COVID drama Help, and the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and director Marc Munden (The Mark of Cain, National Treasure, Help). Produced by Eleven for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, the series is a co-production with Stan, which will air the drama in Australia. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally. Lord of the Flies, first published by Faber for what was then an unknown author, has become one of the most popular books on the English curriculum for the last 70 years. Golding won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1983, with the novel's allegory for the easy rise of fascism finding a home in many British schools for decades.

Many of the young cast are making their professional acting debuts in Lord of the Flies, filming on location in Malaysia. The castaways include Winston Sawyer as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, David McKenna as Piggy, and Ike Talbot as Simon. Thomas Connor appears as Roger, Noah, and Cassius Flemming as twins Sam and Eric, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice, and Tom Page-Turner as Bill – alongside an ensemble of more than 30 boys playing the desert island camp's "biguns" and "littluns". Lord of the Flies is the story of a group of young schoolchildren who find themselves stranded on a tropical island with no adults, following a deadly plane crash. In an attempt to remain civil, the boys organise themselves, led by Ralph and supported by the group's intellectual, Piggy. But Jack, who is in charge of signal fire duty, is more interested in hunting and vying for leadership and soon begins to draw other boys away from the order of the group and, ultimately, from hope to tragedy. Commissioned by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, Lord of the Flies runs in six episodes and is an Eleven and One Shoe Films production backed by Sony Pictures Television for BBC iPlayer, BBC One and Stan. The series is written by Jack Thorne, directed by Marc Munden, and produced by Callum Devrell-Cameron. The executive producers are Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven, Jack Thorne for One Shoe Films, Marc Munden, Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC, and Cailah Scobie for Stan.

Lord of the Flies will premiere on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

