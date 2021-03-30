BBC To Film Ryan J Brown's New Comedy Horror TV Series, Wrecked

BBC Three has commissioned Wrecked, a new comedy-horror series from Euston Films and up-and-coming writer Ryan J Brown. Brown won the BAFTA New Writing Prize for TV Drama in 2016 for his LGBT crime drama We Are Your Children. He was also a finalist in Lionsgate and Idris Elba's Write to Greenlight Competition. In 2017 Brown was featured in Gay Times as an "LGBT Emerging Artist to watch."

The BBC describes Wrecked, thus;

'Wrecked' is a tense thriller, mixing comedy with a slice of slasher, set aboard a mega cruise ship. This luxury liner has everything – glamorous entertainers making guest dreams come true? Check. Vague, unsettling sense of menace? Check. Young, exhausted workers turning up dead or missing? Check. The series follows nineteen-year-old new recruit, Jamie, as he joins the crew in search of his missing sister. She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and never made it home. Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the teen tribes within the staff: the theatre kids, the drop-outs, the low-paid workers from developing nations. For this overworked and underpaid crew, life below deck is an odyssey of partying and excess… and they remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth that runs as wide and deep as the ocean he's trapped on.

Ryan J Brown said: "I'm incredibly excited to be setting sail with the BBC and Euston Films. In Wrecked, the kills are brutal, the laughs are loud, and the heartfelt moments land with real candour. I wanted to create a piece of genre entertainment that had the savvy teen sharpness of 'Scream', the unsettling atmosphere of 'The Shining' and the strange upstairs, downstairs mythology of 'Cabin in the Woods'. At its core, Wrecked is a tense coming-of-age story about a lost, gay kid from Sheffield propelled into uncharted waters of escalating paranoia and self-discovery".

The 6-part 45 minute TV show will be produced for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer by Euston Films, part of Fremantle, And executive produced by Noemi Spanos for Euston Films and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. The series will film in Northern Ireland later in the year. Fremantle will handle the international distribution of the series.