BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown: "Seven Kingdoms," Snowpiercer & Ultraman

In this edition of BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown, we've got 4K and Blu-ray releases for Snowpiercer, Ultraman, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

TV shows on disc were once a vast business, even keeping some shows on the air, especially during the golden years and early days of cable expansion. While not as prolific as before, numerous shows are still being released regularly, and we care deeply about physical media around these parts. In this new weekly column, we will bring you news on a selection of these releases, let you know what is coming on physical media and when, and what is worth your money, with reviews and more. Welcome to BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown, our look at the latest in the physical media releases. This week, we've got a "Game of Thrones" prequel, Ultraman, and drama aboard the world's longest train.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, Ultraman & Snowpiercer

-The big news is that the latest hit in the Game of Thrones franchise, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will be coming home on 4K Blu-ray. Warner Bros has set June 16, and I think that is right around the time that House of the Dragon Season 3 debuts. How about that? Below you can see the list of features included in the release:

ALL SIX EPISODES OF SEASON ONE

"Building A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

"Welcome to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (Extended)

"A Knight in the Making" web documentary series (Episodes 1-6)

"Ashford Meadow Set Tour with Dexter Sol Ansell"

"Inside the Episode" (Episodes 1-6)

Character Spotlights: Meet Dunk Meet Egg

Blooper Reel

Optional English subtitles for each episode

-Ultraman fans have a complete four-disc series set of Ultraman Great and Ultraman Powered coming on May 12. I have not seen any of this, but I have been assured that it is quite the fun watch.

-Finally, Snowpiercer: The Complete Series is coming to Blu-ray on May 19. Here is the list of special features. It has more than A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms! You can preorder here.

Special Features:

– Overview

– Class Warfare

– Jennifer & Daveed Behind-the-Scenes Interview

– The Train

– Behind the Curtain: Art of the Frozen World

– The Great Engineer: Bringing the Mysterious Mr. Wilford Aboard

– Season 2 Overview

– Behind the Character: Mr. Wilford

– Season 2 Roundtable

– Daveed Diggs Season 1 Recap

