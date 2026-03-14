Posted in: Hulu, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: hulu, Pizza Movie

Pizza Movie: Young Stars Go For Broke In Trailer For New Comedy

Hulu has released the trailer and poster for new comedy Pizza Movie, starring Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone. It hts the service on April 3.

Article Summary Pizza Movie hits Hulu on April 3 starring Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone in a wild college comedy.

Directed by SNL alumni Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney, with an all-star young comedy cast lineup.

The plot follows a pizza run gone wrong after an experimental drug sends two roommates on a chaotic adventure.

Debuted at SXSW, early buzz praises its hilarious hijinks and throwback early 2000s comedy vibe.

Pizza Movie is coming to Hulu on April 3. The film stars Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things"), Sean Giambrone ("The Goldbergs"), Lulu Wilson ("The Haunting of Hill House"), Jack Martin, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Marcus Scribner, Caleb Hearon, Sarah Sherman, Justin Cooley, Kevin Matthew Reyes, Adam Herschman, Lucas Zelnick, and Daniel Radcliffe. Saturday Night Live alumni Nick Kocher & Brian McElhaney wrote the script and directed. The film is produced by American High's Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps and All Things Comedy's Billy Rosenberg. Jason Zaro, Molle DeBartolo, and Max Butler are also producers. Gaten Matarazzo is an executive producer.

Pizza Movie Looks Ridiculous, And I Love It

Here is the official synopsis for Pizza Movie: "A shy college student and his reckless roommate set out on a simple mission to grab pizza, but after a strange dose of a mind-bending experimental drug, they're thrust into a chaotic night of absurd encounters, wild hallucinations, and unexpected revelations that could change their lives forever." This is Matarazzo's first major project after Stranger Things ended in December, and it is probably not the film many expected to see him in.

The film debuted on Friday at the SXSW film festival, and the early word is that the chemistry between Matarazzo and Giambrone carries the film and that it is way funnier than most thought it could be. I have been a fan of Giambrone for years now. I loved him on The Goldbergs, and I am happy that he is getting praise for this. Pizza Movie is going to be a welcome throwback to the comedies of the early 2000's, when things were kept simple, and the humor was stupid but funny. I think there is only one way to enjoy this film: order a pizza, sit back, and laugh at the hijinks. Sounds like a perfect time to me.

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