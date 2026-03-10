Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, Mike Flanagan

Mike Flanagan Signs Exclusive TV Deal With Amazon MGM Studios

Mike Flanagan has been signed to a multi-year exclusive TV deal by Amazon MGM Studios. Next up: his Carrie series, which wrapped production.

Mike Flanagan has signed an exclusive multi-year television deal with Amazon MGM Studios to create original series for the studio. This is similar to the deal he had with Netflix, which produced some of the streamer's best shows. His first series under the new deal is an adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie, which recently wrapped production. He has a number of other projects percolating, including a long-awaited and highly anticipated King adaptation of The Dark Tower. Really, this was about locking up one of this generation's greatest horror voices and keeping them all to themselves.

Mike Flanagan Can Do No Wrong

Some of the series Mike Flanagan created for Netflix include The Fall of the House of Usher, Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Midnight Club, and The Haunting of Hill House. Feature films include Doctor Sleep, Gerald's Game, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Hush, Before I Wake, Oculus, Absentia, and, most recently, The Life of Chuck. He is about to start production on a new Exorcist film for Blumhouse, starring Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lawrence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Sasha Calle, and Jacobi Jupe.

Anyone familiar with my writings for this site knows how I feel about Mike Flanagan, so this is the smartest deal in Hollywood history for Amazon MGM Studios. Flanagan is the only reason I am excited about there being any more Exorcist films. His art makes me feel something, challenges me, and raises questions about my own beliefs like no other artist. While he is well-respected in Hollywood and among horror fans, I feel like he does not get nearly the credit he deserves for the high quality of the shows and films he produces. He brings out the best in every performer he works with and challenges himself to tell different types of stories each time out. Kudos to Amazon MGM for locking him up.

