Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: arnold schwarzenegger, King Conan, masters of the universe

Could King Conan Be Greenlit If Masters Of The Universe Is A Hit?

King Conan may be closer to happening than ever before, but could its fate be tied to the Masters of the Universe film in June?

Article Summary King Conan may finally happen, with Arnold Schwarzenegger likely to return as the legendary Cimmerian king.

Christopher McQuarrie is attached to write and direct King Conan for 20th Century Studios, per industry reports.

The fate of King Conan could hinge on Masters of the Universe’s box office success in June as a genre test.

A hit MOTU movie may trigger a rapid greenlight and official announcement for King Conan by late summer.

King Conan is a project that has been talked about for decades in Hollywood, with everyone agreeing they would love to see star Arnold Schwarzenegger go out on his sword, so to speak. Yesterday, we told you about a wave of projects Arnold may be returning for, and THR reported that Christopher McQuarrie has been tapped to write and direct the film for 20th Century Studios. At the Arnold Classic in Columbus, OH, over the weekend, the actor let it slip what the film could be about as well: "It's a great story where Conan was 40 years king [as] king and he gets complacent, and now he gets forced out of the kingdom, slowly. Then there's conflict, of course, and then he somehow comes back, and then there's all kinds of madness and violence and magic and creatures. Now, of course, you have all the special effects, and the studio system has plenty of money to make those movies really big. So I'm looking forward to all of those projects."

King Conan Will Be Officially Announced If MOTU Is A Hit

Hollywood has shied away from these types of barbarian stories as of late, as the last few swords-and-sandals films have not exactly lit the box office on fire. But there is a great test to see if audiences are ready for this type of thing again in June- Masters of the Universe. What better way to see if King Conan could return than a character who owes his existence to him? Arguably, He-Man is more popular than Conan ever was, though both are the most beloved in the genre and inspired generations of storytellers. If MOTU hits big in June and opens, I would expect a formal announcement by the end of summer that King Conan is a go.

Not that it needs to wait, Arnold coming back to the role that put him on the map is reason enough to make the film, and should pack them into theaters as well. But it might be an easier sell if they can point to He-Man and say, "See, this can work again."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!