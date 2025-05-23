Posted in: TV | Tagged: Beacon 23

Beacon 23 Star Noah Lamanna Reflects on Brutal Season 2 Fight Scene

Noah Lamanna (The Last of Us, Ginny & Georgia) spoke with Bleeding Cool about their fondest memory working on MGM+'s sci-fi series Beacon 23.

As an up-and-coming actor, Noah Lamanna always looks for that next opportunity, however it comes. Since emerging into the scene in 2012 in the indie film The Last Movie and BBC America's Copper, the actor took a break from onscreen roles until returning in 2019, starting with Paramount+'s Air Crash Investigation, with appearances in Starz! American Gods, AppleTV+'s See, and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. The future's only getting brighter with recent roles on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as Chief Jay in a recurring capacity, HBO's The Last of Us, MGM+'s Beacon 23, and Netflix's Ginny & Georgia.

Set in the 23rd century, Beacon 23 takes place on a remote "lighthouse" in space, and follows Aster (Lena Headey) and Halan (Stephan James), two people whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. Lamanna spoke to Bleeding Cool on their memorable role on the Zak Penn sci-fi series as Dev in the second and final season, expanding their one episode to four, and the visceral fight scene to introduce the character.

Beacon 23: Noah Lamanna on The Fight Scene to End Their Introductory Episode

Bleeding Cool: What was your fondest memory of working on 'Beacon 23?'

My fondest memory working on 'Beacon 23' was really fun. My character, Dev, was only supposed to have a one-episode arc, actually, and then they wrote me out for several more episodes in the season. I was thrilled to be there the whole time, because I was only expecting to be there for one episode. I haven't had to do a ton of stunt work in my career thus far, and I would love to keep exploring in that regard. It was pretty fun shooting the fight scene at the end of my first episode, where I get stabbed in the neck with scissors. I had a whole fake neck, prosthetic neck on with a magnet underneath that the scissors stuck to, so that was a cool process.

Both seasons of Beacon 23, which stars Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Carolina Bartczak, Ellen Wong, Cyrus Faird, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer, Hannah Melissa Scott, and Tara Rosling, are available on MGM+.

