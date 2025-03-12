Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Bosch, Michael Connelly

Bosch Author Michael Connelly Shows New Novel's Real Police Station

Bosch author Michael Connelly introduced the real police station that his Det. Stilwell works out of in Connelly's upcoming novel Nightshade.

Spring is big for Bosch and Michael Connelly fans – not only does the final season of Bosch: Legacy premiere in late March, but Connelly's new cop hero Detective Stilwell makes his debut in a new novel Nightshade, which launches a new series. Connelly made another video from Catalina Island, the setting of Nightshade and Stilwell's home, this time in front of the real police station that Detective Treadwell works out of.

A Cop on An Island, Different from Harry Bosch

In Nightshade, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Detective Stilwell has been "exiled" to a low-key post-policing rustic Catalina Island after department politics drove him off a homicide desk on the mainland. But while following up the usual drunk-and-disorderlies and petty thefts that come with his new territory, Detective Stilwell gets a report of a body found weighed down at the bottom of the harbor—a Jane Doe identifiable at first only by a streak of purple dye in her hair. At the same time, a report of poaching on a protected reserve turns into a case fraught with violence and danger as Stilwell digs into the shady past of an island bigwig.

Crossing all lines of protocol and jurisdiction, Stilwell doggedly works both cases. Though hampered by an old beef with an ex-colleague determined to thwart him at every turn, he is convinced he is the only one who can bring justice to the woman known as "Nightshade." Soon, his investigation uncovers closely guarded secrets and a dark heart to the serene island that was meant to be his escape from the evils of the big city.

Stilwell is different from Bosch and Renée Ballard in that he's happily married. Don't be surprised if there's a future TV series in the works called Stilwell set on Catalina Island off the coast of Long Beach, California.

Nightshade is published on May 20th. The final season of Bosch: Legacy Premieres on March 27th.

