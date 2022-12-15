Beauty and the Beast: Here's Our Preview of ABC's 30th Celebration

Tonight's the night! Taped in front of a live studio audience at Disney Studios, ABC & The Wonderful World of Disney's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is a two-hour reimagined celebration that features never-before-seen musical performances with brand-new sets & costumes inspired by and paying homage to the animated classic. With only hours to go, we're resharing the previews we released last week, but not before two new featurettes highlighting the cast.

Tonight's cast includes Grammy & Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. as Belle; Tony, Emmy & Grammy-nominated artist Josh Groban as the Beast; Tony & Grammy-nominated star Joshua Henry as Gaston; and EGOT winner & legend Rita Moreno as the night's narrator. In addition, Emmy Award-winning actor/comedian Martin Short is set as Lumière; Tony Award-winner David Alan Grier as Cogsworth; Rizwan Manji as Gaston's loyal sidekick, LeFou; Jon Jon Briones as Belle's loving father, Maurice; and country pop artist Shania Twain & rising star Leo Abelo Perry as mother-son duo, Mrs. Potts and Chip. Now, here's a look at the cast discussing their favorite musical moments from the animated classic, followed by a look at what makes Beauty and the Beast so special to so many:

There are so many reasons why Beauty and the Beast is a timeless classic 📖 Experience the magic recreated with #BeautyAndTheBeast30th, tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream next day on @DisneyPlus and @Hulu! pic.twitter.com/XlOLdEm0hT — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a Look at ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

To kick things off, here's a look at who's who in the form of a pretty impressive photo gallery that gives viewers a chance to see a lot of familiar faces expressing their love for the award-winning animated classic:

And here's a look at an overview of the special, followed by the official introductions of H.E.R. as Belle and Groban as the Beast, followed by the duo discussing what went into the making of the musical special:

ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Executive producers are Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft, and Katy Mullan. Hamish Hamilton directs, with H.E.R. serving as a producer.