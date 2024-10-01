Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, before, billy crystal

Before: Apple TV+ Releases Official Trailer for Billy Crystal Series

Debuting October 25th, Apple TV+ released the official trailer and poster for its upcoming Billy Crystal-starring series Before.

Before is a new ten-episode psychological thriller coming to Apple TV+, with the first two episodes debuting on October 25th with new episodes continuing every Friday until December 20th. It stars Billy Crystal, who is also an executive producer, along with Eli Roth and series creator Sarah Thorp. The series also stars Judith Light (Transparent), Jacobi Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), and Ava Lalezarzadeh (In the Garden of Tulips). Besides this new, very good-looking trailer, a new poster for the show was revealed, which you can see below.

Apple TV+'s Before: A Look at The Series…

Before stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli's past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens. Hailing from Paramount Television Studios, the limited series is created by Thorp (The Bounty Hunter). Thorp serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Crystal executive produces alongside Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon, Dune), pilot director Adam Bernstein (Silo, Billions), and producing director Jet Wilkinson (The Chi, Truth Be Told).

Between this and their other prestige drama, Disclaimer from Alfonso Cuarón and starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Manville, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon, Apple TV+ might finally be worth subscribing to. I am all for Crystal being able to flex some acting muscles that we have not seen in quite some time, and seeing Eli Roth as a producer on this series also raises my eyebrows. This is not seemingly something we would see from him in the past, but it is good for him to be trying something a little bit fresh and new.

Before will debut on Apple TV+ on October 25th, and a new episode will be available every Friday.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!