Best Medicine: Check Out Our Updated S01E09 "Doc Martin" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of FOX's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine, S01E09, "Doc Martin."

Article Summary Best Medicine renewed for Season 2 as the series expands life in Port Wenn with new drama and surprises.

S01E09 "Doc Martin" features a guest appearance by Martin Clunes as Martin’s father with big family revelations.

Upcoming episodes tease Louisa as acting principal and Martin tackling life-threatening medical emergencies.

Find fresh teasers, trailers, and episode info on what’s next for Fox’s quirky dramedy Best Medicine.

The biggest headline heading into tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine is the news that we're going to be spending at least another season in Port Wenn. That's right, the news came down on Monday that the series had been given a green light for a second season. That brings us to our preview for tonight's episode: S01E09, "Doc Martin," which brings Martin's (Charles) father (Martin Clunes) onto our screens. In addition, we have a look ahead to the next two episodes: S01E10: "Port Wenn-ings and a Funeral" and S01E11: "Mind Your Own Buboes" – and all of that is waiting for you below.

Best Medicine S01E09, S011E10 & S01E11 Previews

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 9 "Doc Martin" – When Martin's parents make a surprise visit, Martin suspects that his father, Robert, blindsides his sister Sarah with some infuriating news: he is experiencing a serious health condition. Also, while trying to avoid the school's forthcoming closure amidst its annual Spirit Week sleepover, Louisa is made acting principal, and Martin and Robert must operate together on Mark.

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 10 "Port Wenn-ings and a Funeral" – After Martin invites Louisa to watch the annual bird migration over Port Wenn, he treats an elderly woman whose hallucinations lead to dire consequences. Meanwhile, Aunt Sarah fumes after the reading of a will leaves her nothing, and Martin must perform an emergency procedure on his young friend.

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 11 "Mind Your Own Buboes" –

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

