Better Call Saul: Gould on Jimmy/Kim Moment "Show Really Turns On"

With only about 48 hours to go until the series finale of Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul, to say that fans are more than curious to see where the road finally takes Kim (Seehorn) & Jimmy-Saul-Gene (Odenkirk) would be a ten-ton understatement. As we continue trying to piece together the clues to get as clear of a picture as possible on how the post-"Breaking Bad" will shape up for the two. So with that in mind, series co-creator Gould spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the "tremendous challenge" it's been when it comes to Jimmy & Kim's relationship and the moment during the series that "the whole show really turns on" regarding Jimmy & Kim's dynamic.

On Charting Jimmy & Kim's Relationship: "It's all a tremendous challenge. Jimmy and Kim's relationship is so deep and fascinating to all of us who work on the show that it's tough to figure them out, but it's really an interesting pursuit. All of us — Bob [Odenkirk]and Rhea [Seehorn], me, and all the writers — brought a lot of our own experiences and relationships to these two, thinking about what it's like when two people love each other, but they also have pursuits that ignite them. And some of those pursuits are not good for them and not good for the world."

On "The Moment That the Whole Show Really Turns On" Between Jimmy & Kim: "The great moments, for me, are when the character does something that I'm not expecting, but it seems completely logical once I've seen it. We've had a few of those inspiring moments through the series. The moment that the whole show really turns on is the moment that Kim discovers from Mike [Jonathan Banks] that Lalo Salamanca [Tony Dalton] is actually alive, and she makes a choice not to tell Jimmy that she knows this. In the moment, you wonder why she didn't tell Jimmy, but it's understandable, and we soon find out her logic and it's painful."

Earlier this week, we shared a look at the promo for the series finale that previewed a pretty messed up car, as we hear Gene/Jimmy/Saul (Odenkirk) repeating his "vacuum store extraction" mantra. Following that, we had the release of only two preview images, though it's only appropriate that our final pair of looks at the series wrap-up focuses on the duo that the show's entire universe revolved around: Jimmy and Kim. But it also begs a question. Are these moments still in different parts of the country, or are "Gene's" and Kim's universes inching closer together?

Now here's a look back at the promo for the series finale of AMC's Better Call Saul, the Peter Gould written & directed S06E13 "Saul Gone":