Better Call Saul S06: Peter Gould Talks THAT Opening & "Preaster Eggs"

So if you had a chance to check out the two-episode opener to the sixth & final season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring final season of Better Call Saul, then you know that there is a ton of tension-filled intel to go through. Right from the start, we were caught off-guard by being brought into the post-Breaking Bad, mid-El Camino part of the timeline as workers were clearing out a whole bunch of stuff from Jimmy/Saul's (Odenkirk) mansion after everything went south. Now before we got any further with some teasers that Gould dropped to EW regarding why that scene will be much more important down the road, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign just in case you're not quite caught up yet.

If you thought that there was a lot you should've been paying attention to during the opening, you're right. Here's a look at what Gould had to say about that opener, why that bottle stopper was so important, and there might just be something to that little black book.

The "Tour" of Jimmy's Mansion Showed He Live "Saul" 24/7… Almost: "This is a guy who seems to live this image, day and night, but at the same time you see that he's kept one thing, which is the stopper from the Zafiro bottle. Even the Saul Goodman we met on 'Breaking Bad' was using Ice Station Zebra as his shell cooperation, and clearly, that's something he got from Kim. So even though it may not look like it on the outside, clearly Kim is on his mind."

So About That Bottle Stopper… Is That a Good Sign or Bad Sign for Kim Still Being in Jimmy's Life? "That's a great question. If there's a Zafiro stopper, how far away is Kim Wexler? I'm thrilled that people are asking this question, that they're worried about Kim, and answers will be in the show. There's no ambiguity about what happens to Kim, I'll tell you that.

That "Little Black Book" Was Just One of Several "Preaster Eggs": "That intriguing little black book could turn out to have a significance. That whole teaser is chock-full of references to where we've been but also references to where we're going. There are things that get called 'Easter eggs,' which are some little reference that only the sharp eyes will notice. But there's also — I don't know what to call them, 'Preaster eggs'? — there are 'Easter eggs' that will only make sense after you've seen a lot more of the show. Hopefully what'll happen is that it'll just make you feel like it's a very complete story when it's all said and done."

