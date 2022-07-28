Better Call Saul S06E11 Episode Title, Images: New Theories, Questions

Well, it would appear we've got a few more pieces to the puzzle as we head into the final three episodes of AMC, Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul. You know we're heading into important territory when we have Thomas Schnauz, Gilligan, and Gould writing & directing the remaining chapters. Earlier this week, we shared our thoughts/theories on next week's episode based on the mysterious promo that was posted. But this time around, we know the title of Schnauz's effort, S06E11 "Breaking Bad." Along with that, we have a brief overview that reads, "The partners escalate their enterprise to new levels." And this is where the beauty of Gilligan & Gould's series comes into play. Because with a title and overview like that, the obvious assumption would be that we see more of Saul (Odenkirk) as his world entwines more with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul)- especially since Cranston & Paul are running out of episodes to appear. But based on the three images released below, it appears we will be spending at least some time with Gene (Odenkirk) as well as Jeff (Pat Healy) and Carol Burnett's Marion. And that's where the possibilities multiply. Could the title mean that Gene's "breaking bad" and that his putting away the shirt & tie at the end of the last episode was just a temporary move? Or is Gene going to put Jeff and his friend/associate (Ricky, was it?) in a position where they continue with a life of crime past a point of no return? For some reason, I have this idea in my head that Gene's going to end up having to go "Saul" to help or protect Marion. Here's a look at the images, followed by a look back at our original, initial promo thoughts:

"I get it. You get over it. Okay. Please believe me. Before you know it, you forget all about it." That's what we hear Jimmy/Saul/Gene saying, and the first assumption is that it references back to Jimmy & Kim's conversation from before she left. But what if it's from those off-screen moments when Jimmy was trying to sell her on not leaving? It gets even more interesting if Gene finds himself saying those things… maybe to Marion? Or the possibility that Gene is saying it to Kim? And then there's the Gould/Gilligan factor, where they throw it at us in an unexpected yet masterful way. And as for the visuals? Well, as much as we like to think of Jimmy and the choices he's made over the past five seasons when it comes to roads serving as metaphors for moral "forks in the road," our brains always default to Kim. Because a Kim Wexler-focused episode would be kinda' sweet… as we see where she went after leaving Jimmy… hmmm…