Better Call Saul Season 6: CNBC Shares Jimmy's "American Greed" Story

Okay, we don't know how we missed this when it first posted but we're kicking ourselves because it's the kind of quality "meta marketing" that we've come to appreciate from Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Now we know that as excited as all of you are to see how Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn-starring Better Call Saul handles the narrative hand-off to Breaking Bad, we also know that you're more than curious to see what happens to Jimmy McGill's (Odenkirk) post-Breaking Bad persona, "Gene Takovic"- especially now that his cover's been blown. Well, it appears the folks at the show and over on the cable business news network CNBC decided to have a little fun with how an episode of American Greed would look if it profiled Jimmy after all of the Walter White/Heisenberg news broke. And while we were expecting it to be light-hearted, it's actually pretty impressive and worth a look.

So for a look at American Greed shining its spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways, check out the featurette below:

Now here's a look at the most recently-released set of preview images, with Michael Mando's Nacho not looking so good, along with "The Angel of Death" that's on his trail in the form of Tony Dalton's Lalo (who isn't looking too patient). And then there's that image of Kim (Seehorn) rocking a very Saul Goodman-like suit that got us thinking:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicks things off with a two-episode premiere on Monday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. With the season split into two parts, viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview as well as overviews for the first two episodes and some previously-released preview images:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 1 "Wine and Roses": Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Directed by Michael Morris and written by Peter Gould. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 2 "Carrot and Stick": Harsh realities dawn on Nacho. Gus investigates his suspicions. Directed by Vince Gilligan and written by Tom Schnauz & Ariel Levine.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.