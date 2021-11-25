Better Call Saul Season 6 Scripts Are "Out of Control": Tony Dalton

Because we're thankful for all of the updates that we've gotten from Better Call Saul writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz about what's ahead for the sixth & final season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series (and because we know he's still upset about being denied a Grammy nomination), we're actually giving Tony Dalton aka Lalo Salamanca a chance to offer a tease or two. While speaking with Collider to promote his turn in Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Hawkeye as Jack Duquesne. When asked what he could offer about the final season's scripts, Dalton said he was "very excited" about what he's read. "You have no idea what's going to happen. It's out of control what these guys wrote. Out of control," Dalton teased.

In a previous interview, Schnauz covered a number of topics that included what's ahead as well as a look at the series overall as it nears the end of its' run. Two highlights that stood out to us had to do with the final season: "Gene Takovic's" fate, and if there will be more or less Lalo to come.

On How Much of "Gene Takovic's" Timeline Will Be Shown: "We will of course address Gene's future, but I'm not at liberty to say how much or how little will be in the show. We talked about it a ton when we were breaking the episodes, and all we writers can do is go with our gut about how much of Gene we see. Everyone chimed in with thoughts, and Peter Gould had the ultimate choice, and I think he picked an amount that we're all happy with."

On Deciding When to Bring Lalo Onto the Series & How Much of Him We Can Expect in Season 6: "Season 5 felt really special to me. I just felt like we were clicking on all cylinders, and Tony Dalton was a big part of that. We certainly talked about bringing in the character Lalo as far back as season 1, but now with 20/20 hindsight, it feels he came in at the perfect time. I can't say if Lalo's role will be bigger or smaller in season 6, but he was certainly pissed off and a man on a mission in the season 5 finale."