Better Call Saul Season 6: You Have Questions? So Does Peter Gould

By the time the dust settled on the fifth season of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's Better Call Saul, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) seemingly embraced the "breaking badness" mantra of Jimmy/Saul/Gene (Bob Odenkirk), pushing the idea of taking down Howard (Patrick Fabian) by forcing a resolution in the Sandpiper case in a way that will lead to Howard's personal and professional humiliation. Jimmy seemed hesitant and concerned at first, but Saul saw the endless possibilities (or at least $1 million worth of possibilities), so it was "game on!". So heading into the sixth and final season, there's a huge question that needs to be answered. What the **** happens to Kim Wexler?

And that's just the first of about a dozen questions fans have as AMC's Breaking Bad spinoff hands the timeline baton off to the "mothership" series, and co-creator Gould feels your pain. That's why he was willing to help all of you out when he offered up to EW some additional teases for the series' final 13 episodes. But there's a catch: he's not really offering up "answers" as much as "questions" with quite a bit of "wink-wink-nudge-nudge" to them. For example, here's what Gould had to say about Gene's fate following his "I'm going to fix it on my own" line:

"Anybody who watches the show carefully and is thinking about where this is all going, one of the questions you have to ask yourself is: 'What does this man deserve?' Not just: 'What's going to happen to him?,' but 'What would be a deserving end to this? Does Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takovic deserve death? Does he deserve love? What would be the most fitting end for this guy — for the show?' Obviously the end for everybody is death, but that may not be where we leave this guy. Is there any way for him to win any redemption after everything that he's done?"

The next question relates to our earlier comments about Seehorn's Kim, a question that relates to questions fans have had since the first season: "The other big question is: 'Where is Kim Wexler when Saul Goodman is Saul Goodman dealing with Walt [Bryan Cranston] and Jesse [Aaron Paul]?'. Where's Kim Wexler?" But not all of his teases were in question form, with Gould suggesting that viewers keep the item Kim retrieved from her office as she was heading out for good: "Keep your eye on the bottle stopper."