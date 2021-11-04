Better Call Saul Star: "Insane" Season 6 Will "Blow People's Minds"

Welcome back to another cruel, sadistic round of "let's get ourselves excited about the return of AMC's Better Call Saul for its sixth & final season," but this one's a bit different from our previous ones. This time around, we're giving writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz some time off for good behavior with Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler) stepping in to offer a brief but eyebrow-arching update on Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series. Speaking with Variety about her upcoming short-form digital series Cooper's Bar for AMC (not connected to BCS), Seehorn couldn't (and probably wouldn't) offer much in terms of the show's "deep dark secrets" on either side of the camera (though Schnauz confirmed at the end of October that Episode 610 was being worked on & that the final season will have a mix of new and returning directors). But she did say that co-star Bob Odenkirk was "doing amazing" and as for the scripts that she's been reading? Well, we'll leave it to Seehorn to end things with a ten-ton teasing mic drop: "Whether I'm in scripts or not, I get to read them and I can tell you that this season is insane. It's going to blow people's minds. I can't wait for it to come out."

In a previous interview, Schnauz covered a number of topics that included what's ahead as well as a look at the series overall as it nears the end of its' run. Three highlights that stood out to us had to do with the final season: how the final season will be split & aired, "Gene Takovic's" fate, and if there will be more Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

On If the Season Will Be Broken Into Two Parts: "I don't know. Because of the COVID delays, and then Bob's heart attack and recovery, I have zero idea when or how the episodes will be aired. Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow. We're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now. I just finished editing my director's cut of episode 607, and I addressed some notes on my script for 611. I'm still waiting to hear the dates of when I'll prep and direct 611."

On How Much of "Gene Takovic's" Timeline Will Be Shown: "We will of course address Gene's future, but I'm not at liberty to say how much or how little will be in the show. We talked about it a ton when we were breaking the episodes, and all we writers can do is go with our gut about how much Gene we see. Everyone chimed in with thoughts, and Peter Gould had the ultimate choice, and I think he picked an amount that we're all happy with."

On Deciding when to bring Lalo Into the Series & If There's More of Him on the Way: "Season 5 felt really special to me. I just felt like we were clicking on all cylinders, and Tony Dalton was a big part of that. We certainly talked about bringing in the character Lalo as far back as season 1, but now with 20/20 hindsight, it feels he came in at the perfect time. I can't say if Lalo's role will be bigger or smaller in season 6, but he was certainly pissed off and a man on a mission in the season 5 finale."