Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz's Season 6 Stuck-at-Airport Update

Hot off the breaking news earlier this week that he had "arrived in Albuquerque," Better Call Saul writer, producer, & director Thomas Schnauz was kind enough to use his "stuck at the airport" time earlier this evening to answer some questions via Twitter about Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould's "Breaking Bad" spinoff prequel series. But while the entire thread is definitely worth checking out for some great insight into the Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn-starring series, we wanted to pass along what we learned about the upcoming sixth & final season.

From a filming standpoint, they're working on Episode 610 which means three more to go. No decision has been finalized on if the season will be broken into two parts or be a straight run. Schnauz doesn't know if there will be a trailer of any type before the end of the year and said there's ".0001%" chance the show will premiere in February 2022. And while the rundown of directors is still under wraps, Schnauz confirmed that the final season will be a mix of new & returning helmers. Here's a look at the tweet that started it all:

In a previous interview, Schnauz covered a number of topics that included what's ahead as well as a look at the series overall as it nears the end of its' run. Three highlights that stood out to us had to do with the final season: how the final season will be split & aired, "Gene Takovic's" fate, and if there will be more Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton).

On If the Season Will Be Broken Into Two Parts: "I don't know. Because of the COVID delays, and then Bob's heart attack and recovery, I have zero idea when or how the episodes will be aired. Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow. We're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now. I just finished editing my director's cut of episode 607, and I addressed some notes on my script for 611. I'm still waiting to hear the dates of when I'll prep and direct 611."

On How Much of "Gene Takovic's" Timeline Will Be Shown: "We will of course address Gene's future, but I'm not at liberty to say how much or how little will be in the show. We talked about it a ton when we were breaking the episodes, and all we writers can do is go with our gut about how much Gene we see. Everyone chimed in with thoughts, and Peter Gould had the ultimate choice, and I think he picked an amount that we're all happy with."

On Deciding when to bring Lalo Into the Series & If There's More of Him on the Way: "Season 5 felt really special to me. I just felt like we were clicking on all cylinders, and Tony Dalton was a big part of that. We certainly talked about bringing in the character Lalo as far back as season 1, but now with 20/20 hindsight, it feels he came in at the perfect time. I can't say if Lalo's role will be bigger or smaller in season 6, but he was certainly pissed off and a man on a mission in the season 5 finale."